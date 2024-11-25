Trump Announces Tariffs for Day 1

This article has been updated to reflect support for such tariffs from Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno (R-OH).

President-elect Donald Trump has been making clear for some time that he supports tariffs. On Monday night, he made an announcement about tariffs from his Truth Social account, with concerns about our "Open Border" and "Open Borders" from neighboring Mexico and Canada being part of the explanation given.

"As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border," he lamented. "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," he continued, with an explanation as to when they may come to an end. "This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!"

Trump also put out another Truth Social post, this one about tariffs on China. Such a post speaks to the lack of progress with China about the amount of fentanyl coming to the United States.

"I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – But to no avail. Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before," his post explained. "Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The Trump-Vance transition team also sent out an email about the Truth Social posts not long after. Such an email highlights concerns with fentanyl, as well as the need to put America First.

Not long after the announcement, Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno (R-OH), who defeated vulnerable Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown earlier this month, made clear that he enthusiastically supports Trump's plan.

Moreno's post focused on Chinese fentanyl, specifically the lives lost to this "epidemic," but also how Trump will stand up to the Chinese Communist Party. "We finally have a president who will fight back & let the CCP know that until they stop flooding our country with fentanyl, there will be consequences!" Moreno posted.

More Americans are lost every year to the epidemic of Chinese fentanyl than were killed in Vietnam. It has to stop.



We finally have a president who will fight back & let the CCP know that until they stop flooding our country with fentanyl, there will be consequences! pic.twitter.com/RMABYHKzVo — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) November 26, 2024

Trump's announcement, as well as the potential ramifications, have become a trending topic over X for Monday night.

The CBS News/YouGov poll just released on Sunday, which Townhall has been covering, found that by 52-48 percent, Americans support tariffs on imported goods. Eighty-three percent of Trump supporters say they support tariffs.

Collin Rugg also shared an interview from Howard Lutnick, who had previously appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

During such an appearance, he highlighted how "of course it's a bargaining chip," speaking about tariffs, which he also called "an amazing tool" and as a way to "build in America" and "protect the American worker." Trump has since announced that he's selected Lutnick to serve as his Secretary of Commerce.

