Trump's Response to Canada's Trudeau About Tariffs Was Amazing

Nothing more needs to be said about this epic response. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President-elect Donald J. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where the two leaders spoke about tariffs. Trudeau isn’t keen on this economic policy, claiming it would decimate their economy. While the meeting was described as “productive,” Trump reportedly told Trudeau that if he didn’t like his tariff plan, Canada could simply become the 51st state (via Fox News):

Hahahaaa Trudeau was complaining about tariffs and Trump told him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. then Canada should become the 51st state 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JCqsaCBuxG

President-elect Trump suggested to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week that if a tariff for failing to address trade and immigration issues would kill the neighbor to the north’s economy, maybe it should become the 51st state, sources told Fox News.

Last Friday, Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago unannounced after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. Specifically, Trump is threatening to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over their failures to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from those countries into the U.S.

Now, new details are beginning to emerge about the meeting between the two men, which Trump called "very productive."

[…]

Paraphrasing the discussion, Trump told Trudeau that Canada has failed the U.S. border by allowing large amounts of drugs and people across the border, including illegal immigrants from over 70 different countries.

Sources say Trump became more animated when it came to the U.S. trade deficit with Canada, which he estimated to be more than $100 billion.