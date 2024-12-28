GOP Rep Shreds CNN Host's 'No Evidence of Biden Corruption' Talking Point in...
Hobo Joe: Homelessness Skyrocketed Under Biden
Well, Someone Might've Been Set on Fire in NYC Again
Ford, GM Join Growing List of Companies Making Big Donations to Trump's Inauguration
'Failed, Disgraced': Scott Jennings, Mike Lawler Offer Thoughts on the Awful Legacy Biden...
Celebrating the Miracle of Faithfulness
Energy Policy Is Key to Peace and Prosperity
Don’t Take the Bait on ‘Fixing’ the IRA
The Reckoning in Higher Education: Why Linda McMahon As Secretary of Education Has...
The Next American Century Is Now
Kelly Loeffler:  The Leader Small Businesses Need to Thrive
More Lessons for Self-Defense From the Daniel Penny Case: Training in a Martial...
A Light in the Darkness
We Can Never Know How Evil These People Were
Tipsheet

Kevin O'Leary: Half of Canadians Agree With Trump's Proposal to Join the United States

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 28, 2024 11:00 AM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Canadian businessman and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, 70, said in an interview this week that half of Canadians support President-elect Donald Trump’s idea for Canada to become part of the United States. 

Advertisement

Additionally, O’Leary proposed that the United States and Canada eliminate their border and form a united front against China and Russia. 

This came after weeks of Trump stating that Canada should become America’s 51st state, including on Christmas Day in a post on Truth Social. 

In the post, Trump wished “Merry Christmas” to “Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World.”


“There’s 41 million Canadians, basically the population of California, sitting on the world’s largest amounts of all resources, including the most important, energy and water. Canadians over the holidays the last two days have been talking about this. They want to hear more,” O’Leary said in an interview with Fox Business.

“And so there’s obviously a lot of issues and more details, but what this could be is the beginning of an economic union. Think about the power of combining the two economies, erasing the border between Canada and the United States and putting all that resource up to the northern borders where China and Russia are knocking on the door,” he added.

Recommended

GOP Rep Shreds CNN Host's 'No Evidence of Biden Corruption' Talking Point in Under a Minute Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“So secure that, give a common currency, figure out taxes across the board, get everything trading both ways, create a new, almost EU-like passport. I like this idea and at least half of Canadians are interested. The problem is the government’s collapsing in Canada right now,” he continued. 

“Nobody wants [Canadian Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau to negotiate this deal. I don’t want him doing it for me. So I’m going to go to Mar-a-Lago. I’ll start the narrative. The 41 million Canadians, I think most of them would trust me on this deal,” he concluded.

As Townhall covered, Trump previously said that adding Canada to the U.S. would be a “great idea.”

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!” Trump wrote.

Advertisement

Before this, he wrote: “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” 


This remark came shortly after reports broke that Trump told Trudeau that if he has an issue with the tariffs that he plans to impose, Canada could join the United States

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Rep Shreds CNN Host's 'No Evidence of Biden Corruption' Talking Point in Under a Minute Matt Vespa
'Failed, Disgraced': Scott Jennings, Mike Lawler Offer Thoughts on the Awful Legacy Biden Leaves Behind Rebecca Downs
We Can Never Know How Evil These People Were Alan Joseph Bauer
Celebrating Media Mayhem with the Heckler Awards - Part 4: The Individual Categories Brad Slager
Well, Someone Might've Been Set on Fire in NYC Again Matt Vespa
NYT's Whine Fest Over Failed Female Presidential Candidates Buried This Odd Line Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
GOP Rep Shreds CNN Host's 'No Evidence of Biden Corruption' Talking Point in Under a Minute Matt Vespa
Advertisement