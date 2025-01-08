Trudeau Responds to Trump's Comments About Making Canada Part of the U.S.

This week, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about making Canada part of the United States.

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” Trudeau wrote on X.

“Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner,” he added.

Trudeau stepped down as prime minister and the leader of his party yesterday.

Last month, Townhall covered how Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland abruptly resigned. Reportedly, this happened over disagreements she had with Trudeau about tariffs.

Before this, Townhall covered how President-elect Donald Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada” after the two leaders met at Mar-a-Lago.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This came after reports broke that Trump told Trudeau that if he has an issue with the tariffs that he plans to impose, Canada could join the United States.

Trump followed-up with another post stating that many Canadian citizens want their country to join the United States.

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!” Trump wrote.