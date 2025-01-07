'Has a Beautiful Ring' to It: Trump Has a New Name for the Gulf of Mexico

In remarks on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America when he takes office.

“Mexico’s really in trouble. A lot of trouble. Very dangerous place. And, we’re going ot be announcing a future date pretty soon…we do most of the work there…we’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring…covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name,” Trump said on Tuesday. “And it’s appropriate.”

Advertisement

Trump noted that this is the opposite of President Joe Biden’s approach.

Trump has a new name for the Gulf of Mexico.pic.twitter.com/h54fdui0hP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2025

Lawmakers reacted to the announcement on X.

“Gulf of America has a nice ring to it,” Iowa Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson wrote.

Gulf of America has a nice ring to it 🇺🇸 — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) January 7, 2025

“President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted.

“I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!” she added.

President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start.



I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America! pic.twitter.com/uFlrNkw7c6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 7, 2025

As Townhall covered, Trump previously said that adding Canada to the U.S. would be a “great idea” and has expressed interest in buying Greenland, as well as regaining control of the Panama Canal.