'Has a Beautiful Ring' to It: Trump Has a New Name for the Gulf of Mexico

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 07, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In remarks on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America when he takes office. 

“Mexico’s really in trouble. A lot of trouble. Very dangerous place. And, we’re going ot be announcing a future date pretty soon…we do most of the work there…we’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring…covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name,” Trump said on Tuesday. “And it’s appropriate.”

Trump noted that this is the opposite of President Joe Biden’s approach. 

Lawmakers reacted to the announcement on X. 

“Gulf of America has a nice ring to it,” Iowa Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson wrote. 

“President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted. 

“I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!” she added.

As Townhall covered, Trump previously said that adding Canada to the U.S. would be a “great idea” and has expressed interest in buying Greenland, as well as regaining control of the Panama Canal.

