With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man
Wall Street Journal Outlines How the Biden WH Buried COVID Origins Info They...
Sundown Joe: Biden Raged at Press When Addressing the Elephant in the Room
A CBS News Reporter Wasn't Going to Stay Quiet Regarding the Left’s Smear...
US Steel, Nippon Steel Sue Biden Over Blocked Deal
Trump Calls for 'One Powerful Bill' to Advance His Agenda
Harris to Share Video Message Ahead of Certifying Her Election Loss
VIP
The Media Will Try to Derail Trump's Deportation Operation, But Homan Has a...
Here’s How the Transgender Agenda Was on Full Display at the Golden Globes
GOP Senator: RFK Jr. Is ‘Wrong’ About Vaccinations
Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting...
MAGA Movement to Musk: Is Free Speech Free?
What Needs to Be Said About Blinken's Admission on Hamas
Now That We Are in the Second American Revolution, How Is it Won?
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 06, 2025 11:30 AM
Townhall Media

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday after serving in this position since 2015.

During a press conference, Trudeau stated he plans to step down as prime minister after his party selects a new leader.

Advertisement

Over the holidays, I've also had a chance to reflect and have had long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement. So last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I'm sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.

Trudeau’s decision comes after members of the Liberal Party persuaded him to step down amid polling showing that it would suffer devastating losses to the Conservative Party if he remained in his position, according to Newsweek. He will remain as prime minister until a replacement is selected.

The prime minister has had a long and storied career in Canadian politics. He first started his journey in 2008.

Trudeau first entered the political scene in 2008, when he was elected a member of Parliament, and then as leader of the Liberal Party five years later.

In 2015, he claimed the premiership after he campaigned on an anti-Conservative platform and won a clear majority in the October elections, seeing off his predecessor, Stephen Harper.

One of the country’s youngest-ever leaders, Trudeau ascended to popularity by pushing progressive values on the global stage, branding himself as an antidote to former President Donald Trump. He won successive elections in 2019 and 2021.

But his early rise has steadily declined after a series of political setbacks — including accusations of racism after old photographs surfaced of him using blackface and anger over vaccine mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting a Medal Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Trudeau has come under fire on numerous occasions throughout his time in office. The blackface issue, in particular, caused many to accuse him of being a racist.

Perhaps the most significant scandal erupted in 2019 when images emerged of him wearing brownface at a party in 2001 while he taught at a private school.

The photographs showed Trudeau, then a 29-year-old teacher at the West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, dressed as an Arabian Nights character with his skin darkened, a turban, and robes.

This incident, along with two additional instances of Trudeau in blackface, sparked massive outrage.

While he issued public apologies, acknowledging the racism of his actions, the damage was done, and his leadership was called into question by many, particularly among Canada’s minority communities.

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, has been an aggressive critic of Trudeau’s administration and is expected to become the country’s next prime minister. He has been highlighting many of the problems Canada is facing, including inflation, rising mortgage rates, and the current housing crisis, Politico reported.

Advertisement

Poilievre in July 2024 called Trudeau a “joke on the world stage” and said he was “embarrassed” by his attendance at the NATO leaders’ summit.

I was embarrassed to see our prime minister treated like a human piñata by the rest of the NATO countries. They look upon him with total and complete ridicule. Canadians are tired of being embarrassed by a prime minister who prances around and preens, lectures the world, without doing his part.

The prime minister’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been a sore spot for Canadians, who resented the lockdown orders and other restrictions placed on them. Anger over these policies led to a massive protest involving truckers who organized the Freedom Convoy to demonstrate against Trudeau’s COVID-19 policies.

The prime minister responded by sending thousands of police officers to arrest protesters under the Emergencies Act even though they were not engaging in violence.

A federal judge in 2024 ruled that Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act led to violations of constitutional rights. She noted that “there was no national emergency justifying the invocation of the Emergencies Act and the decision to do so was therefore unreasonable.”

Advertisement

It is not yet known who will take over the Liberal Party after Trudeau’s resignation.

Tags: CANADA JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting a Medal Rebecca Downs
With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Has His Work Cut Out for Him Fixing the Disgraced, Incompetent, and Poorly-Dressed FBI Kurt Schlichter
Here’s How the Transgender Agenda Was on Full Display at the Golden Globes Madeline Leesman
What Needs to Be Said About Blinken's Admission on Hamas Guy Benson
A CBS News Reporter Wasn't Going to Stay Quiet Regarding the Left’s Smear Campaign Against SCOTUS Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting a Medal Rebecca Downs
Advertisement