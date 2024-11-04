Here We Go: Harris Campaign Warns Election Results Might Not Be Know For...
Tipsheet

Trump Just Earned a Major Endorsement on Election Eve

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 04, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo

On Monday night, the eve of the 2024 election, former and potentially future President Donald Trump received the endorsement of Joe Rogan. Such news came while Trump was at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

In a post that makes clear he's endorsing Trump, Rogan shares his interview with Elon Musk, who has been enthusiastically supporting the Republican nominee this cycle. "He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," Rogan noted about Musk. "For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump."

Trump, who had just been endorsed by Megyn Kelly at his rally, reacted in real time to "more big news" as the endorsement came down. The crowd had already been applauding and anticipating such an endorsement when Trump reminded he had appeared on Rogan's show. Such an endorsement is even more significant, given that Trump mentioned Rogan "has never done this before" when it comes to endorsing a candidate and how, as Trump would go on to remind, Rogan "tends to be a little bit more liberal than some of the people in this room."

"That's so nice! And he doesn't do that, he doesn't do that," Trump said as he continued to react to the news. He also referred to that interview as one that was "a lot of fun," describing Rogan as "amazing" and "very interesting." 

The Trump-Vance campaign also sent out an "ICYMI" announcement on Monday night, linking to such an endorsement. 

Such an endorsement comes weeks after Trump appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" for a three-hour, longform interview. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), also appeared on the program not long after. Vice President Kamala Harris was invited to appear on the program as well, with Rogan expressing a "sincere wish" for her to do so, but her campaign had issues with certain major conditions, including the program's length and how Rogan was asking her to appear at his studio in Austin. 

Rogan's endorsement, as well as the endorsement from Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, are both trending topics over X for Monday. 

