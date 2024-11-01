Here’s How JD Vance Reacted When Trump Was Nearly Assassinated

The October Job Numbers Just Dropped and They are Atrocious
Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 01, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In an interview aired this week, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, shared how he reacted when Trump was nearly assassinated.

In the interview with Joe Rogan, Vance said that at first, he thought that the former president had been killed at the rally. 

“When you first see the video, he grabs his ear, and he goes down,” Vance said. “And I’m like, ‘oh my God, they just killed him’...I was so pissed.” 

Vance noted that he was at a mini golf course with his kids. 

“I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns, and basically stand like a sentry in our front door…that was sort of my reaction to it [the assassination attempt],” Vance explained.

As Townhall covered, two months later, Trump survived a second assassination attempt. This occurred while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier this month, Trump returned to the place in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived the first assassination attempt and held a rally. 

“Twelve weeks ago, we all took a bullet for America,” Trump said at the same venue as the July shooting. “We can’t take another four years like this. We won’t have a country left.”

Elon Musk also spoke at the rally, stating that “This is no ordinary election,” adding that “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America.”

