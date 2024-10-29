Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Arrest at Polling Location in Pennsylvania
Oh, So That's Why the Kamala-Joe Rogan Interview Hasn't Happened Yet

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 29, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Last week former President Donald Trump sat down for a three hour long interview with Joe Rogan, the host of the biggest and most listened to podcast in the world. 

Vice President Kamala Harris was also invited on the show, but had a number of terms and time limits. Rogan still hopes to have the conversation, but given her interviews have only decreased her poll numbers, an appearance is unlikely. 

"For the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen," Rogan post on X Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Senator JD Vance is filling the slot and is expected to sit down with Rogan this week. He's been bulldozing through interviews in the remaining days of the 2024 presidential election. 

