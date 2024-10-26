Here’s the Highlights of Joe Rogan’s Three-Hour Interview With Trump

Didn’t have time to listen to Joe Rogan’s three-hour interview with former President Donald Trump? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

Trump sat down for a highly anticipated interview with Rogan where the pair touched on a range of cultural and political issues, including Trump’s biggest mistake, UFOs, the left’s war on the 45th president, and Democrats comparing him to Hitler.

The podcast episode garnered nearly a million views per hour, with 15 million people tuned in in just 16 hours.

Rogan and Trump spoke about environmental issues and his decision to bring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into his administration. The former president said that while he disagrees with RFK Jr. on fossil fuels, they both agree that the current and past administrations are poisoning Americans.

President Trump and Joe Rogan talk about the MAGA MAHA alliance and teaming up with Robert Kennedy. Trump confirms that Kennedy will 100% be a part of his administration, noting that while disagree on fossil fuels, they both want to end the poisoning of America.

Later in the interview, Trump admitted to one of his biggest mistakes during his first term. He told Rogan that he regretted some of the people he chose to serve in his administration-- who all ended up being neocons or disloyal.

"The one mistake because I had a lot of success, great economy, great everything, everything was great with the military rebuilt the biggest tax cuts in history, all the stuff we did, we had a great presidency," Trump said. "Three Supreme Court justices. Most people get none... But I will say that it always comes back to the same answer."

"The biggest mistake I made was I picked some people, I picked some great people, you know, but you don't think about that. I picked some people that I shouldn't have picked. I picked a few people that I shouldn't have picked," he continued.

The beautiful thing about this topic of conversation was that Trump admitted he made a mistake and owned up to it. Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, refuses to take responsibility for the countless errors and problems her administration caused during the past four years.

Rogan praised Trump for holding massive events and talking off the cusp in front of millions, saying his "comedic instincts" are “one of the beautiful things” about the GOP candidate.

"You get out, and you do these huge events, and you’re just talking. We’ve highlighted you on the show many times — when you did those Biden impressions where he’s walking around and doesn’t know what he’s doing. It’s funny — it’s stand-up. It’s funny stuff. And you were making fun of Elon one time," Rogan said. "It’s great — you have comedic instincts, like, when you said to Hillary, ‘You’d be in jail.’ That’s great timing. But, it’s like, that kind of stuff was unheard of as a politician like no one had done that.”

The two agreed that being the POTUS is one of the most dangerous jobs there is-- especially being Trump, who has survived two attempted assassinations.

Trump was asked about when former President Barack Obama warned him that the U.S. would go to war with North Korea during the presidential transition period.

However, jokes on Obama because not only did the U.S. not go to war with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, but Trump told the "Little Rocket Man" to "just relax" and "go to the beach."

"I got to know him better than anybody, anybody. And I said, 'Do you ever do anything else? Why don't you go take it easy and relax? Go to the beach?' You know, kiddingly, I said, 'You're always building nuclear. Just relax. You don't have to do it. Let's build some condos," Trump said.

Rogan and Trump also spoke about how incapable Harris is and the lack of interviews she has given. The former Fear Factor host said there is still a chance the vice president would come on his show.

Trump said he hoped she did because Rogan would sweep the floor with her and leave her in a comatose on the floor.

DONALD TRUMP: “Can you imagine Kamala doing this show?”



JOE ROGAN: “She was supposed to do it, she might still do it and I hope she does.”



DONALD TRUMP: “I hope she does because it would be a mess. She would be laying on the floor comatose” 🤣



pic.twitter.com/pKJqWLyaNw

The two also touched on Democrats not wanting to require people to show their ID in order to vote.

JOE ROGAN: “Voter ID is the most bizarre argument.. why would you not want people to have ID?”



TRUMP: “Because they want to cheat.”



ROGAN: “That would be the only thing that makes sense..”



pic.twitter.com/jCAg8PaKD2

Trump also floated the idea of replacing federal income taxes with tariffs to boost the auto industry by building plants in Detroit, Michigan.

"This was the biggest plant in the world. It would have more than all of Michigan makes. That's how big," Trump said. "You know, this is what we're getting to. And I said, if that plant goes up, I want them to understand if I win, I'm going to tax those cars at the rate of 100 or 200% apiece so that you won't be able to sell them in the United States. They just announced they're not going to build the plant."

"I did a big favor for our country by doing that. And I'm not even there yet. To me, the most beautiful word, I've said this for the last couple of weeks in the dictionary today is the word tariff," Trump added. "It's more beautiful than love, more beautiful than anything. It's the most beautiful word. This country can become rich with the use, the proper use of tariffs."