JD Vance Compares the Way Kamala Lies to How His Toddler Lies About Stealing Cookies, and It's Brilliant

Vice President Kamala Harris has no problem lying to the American people. In fact, she does it so often now that it makes it difficult to decipher what is true and what isn’t, as well as what exactly her policies stand for.

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) perfectly summed up Harris’ constant lying, comparing her to his four-year-old son.

During nearly a four-hour interview with Joe Rogan on the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Vance likened Harris’ lying to his toddler, who recently lied about stealing an Oreo cookie.

Vance, who revealed that he likes to bake, was making an Oreo cake with his son. The senator explained that he left the room for a few minutes, leaving his toddler alone in the kitchen with the cookies. When he came back, Vance noticed that a few of the Oreos were missing, and when he asked his son if he had eaten the cookies, the boy said, “I didn’t eat the Oreos; you did.”

JD Vance compares the way Kamala lies to how his toddler recently lied about stealing Oreo cookies. It's brilliant. WATCH. pic.twitter.com/5TJEIiUM0S — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 31, 2024

“That’s the way that Kamala Harris lies,” Vance told Rogan. “Not only does she actively brag, and her administration brag about trying to arrest her political opponents, she will go out and say that if Donald Trump is the president, he’s going to arrest his political opponents even though he already was president and he didn’t do that.”

Harris has been caught lying about several things, many of them being about her policies, which she has flip-flopped repeatedly. Nearly half the time she speaks, she is either deliberately unclear or lying as a way to refuse to address the truth.

For example, the vice president has consistently lied about where she stands with fracking. One minute, she’s for it; the next, she’s not.

Another case was during an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, in which she claimed that when she and President Joe Biden took office four years ago, they inherited the worst unemployment rates since the Great Depression.

However, that is simply not true.

In December 2020, the unemployment rate fell to roughly 6.7 percent. This was high but nowhere near the worst since the 1930s.