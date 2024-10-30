Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Excuse Me, ABC? Why Are You Posting Election Results?
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden?
VIP
As Biden Calls Us Garbage, a Huge Collection of News Outlets Root in...
How The New Republic Lies to Hide Reality of Hawaiian Court's Gun Take
VIP
Oregon Predicates Request to Judge on Self-Delusion
Dr. Phil, Expert Psychologist, Just Put This Trump Media Claim to Bed Immediately
RNC Achieves Election Integrity Victory in Case of Voters Turned Away in Pennsylvania
Harris’ Fracking Actions Belie Her Artful Evasions
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment
Kamala Harris Finally Responded to Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks
Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN Panel Desperately Trying to Explain Away Biden's 'Garbage'...
There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent....
VIP
One Red State Just Acquired a Massive Amount of Land to Secure Its...
Tipsheet

Sherrod Brown Donor Claims Biden's 'Garbage' Insult for Trump Supporters Is 'An Understatement'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 30, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Vulnerable Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio is finding himself in the news less than a week away from Election Day over fallout from President Joe Biden's remarks referring to Trump supporters as "garbage." While the White House as well as Vice President Kamala Harris have tried to explain away Biden's comments, Brown does not appear to have addressed the insult, though a top donor of his certainly has.

Advertisement

Vinod Khosla, a billionaire businessman and venture capitalist posted from his X account on Tuesday night that "Garbage is an understatement for MAGA extremists," as he shared coverage from the Associated Press. Records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show that Khosla has donated $3,300 on May 12 to Friends of Sherrod Brown. He's also donated high amounts to other Democratic candidates and groups.

The post did not go unnoticed by Brown's Republican opponent, Bernie Moreno, who put out a statement on Wednesday. "Sherrod Brown and his allies continue to show their disdain for Ohioans who support President Trump," said Moreno. "I hope that Sherrod will stand against this disgusting rhetoric toward Ohio voters and return the campaign cash he received from this lunatic."

Moreno put out a statement on Tuesday night as well, as Biden's statements were generating chatter and taking away from Harris' "closing argument speech" at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, with the White House displayed prominently in the background.

"We always knew career politicians like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Sherrod Brown hated American citizens," said Moreno on Tuesday night. "It’s obvious from their policies of open borders, high prices, and massive government overreach. Now, they are just saying the quiet part out loud."

Recommended

Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Brown and Moreno are running in a true "Toss-Up" Senate race for this cycle, with RealClearPolling showing Brown leading by just +1.0. Trump, meanwhile, leads Harris by +6.9, with Moreno likely being able to benefit from Trump's coattails. 

Decision Desk HQ also gives Moreno a 54 percent chance of winning this seat, while Polymarket has Moreno at a 63 percent chance. 

Subsequent posts of Khosla on Wednesday also went after former and potentially future President Donald Trump, including with a quoted post of former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in Michigan. In such that quoted repost of Rogers, who was celebrating Trump's endorsement, Khosla described the Republican nominee as "a convicted felon sleaze-bag, rapist, election denier who tried to subvert democracy Jan 6, no values, hated by most people who worked in his cabinet, divisive nonsense about immigrants eating your dogs." Still another post tagged Trump and claimed he will "destroy democracy."

Advertisement

This is not the only time that a nasty donor of Brown has been in the news. Last month, in light of the second assassination attempt against Trump, another donor, Felicia Duncan, wrote a letter to the editor for the The Cincinnati Enquirer putting the blame on the Republican nominee. In it, she claimed in part that Trump "brings a lot of this stuff on himself," referring to the political violence she had just claimed has "no place."

Although Brown has yet to address the remarks from Biden referring to Trump supporters as "garbage," he has been posting from his campaign X account over Wednesday about the upcoming election. 

If you'd like to proudly display your own "garbage" status, Townhall has got you covered with our brand new t-shirts!

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Madeline Leesman
Excuse Me, ABC? Why Are You Posting Election Results? Matt Vespa
There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
RNC Achieves Election Integrity Victory in Case of Voters Turned Away in Pennsylvania Rebecca Downs
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden? Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN Panel Desperately Trying to Explain Away Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Madeline Leesman
Advertisement