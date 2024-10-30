Sherrod Brown Donor Claims Biden's 'Garbage' Insult for Trump Supporters Is 'An Understatement'

Vulnerable Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio is finding himself in the news less than a week away from Election Day over fallout from President Joe Biden's remarks referring to Trump supporters as "garbage." While the White House as well as Vice President Kamala Harris have tried to explain away Biden's comments, Brown does not appear to have addressed the insult, though a top donor of his certainly has.

Vinod Khosla, a billionaire businessman and venture capitalist posted from his X account on Tuesday night that "Garbage is an understatement for MAGA extremists," as he shared coverage from the Associated Press. Records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show that Khosla has donated $3,300 on May 12 to Friends of Sherrod Brown. He's also donated high amounts to other Democratic candidates and groups.

The post did not go unnoticed by Brown's Republican opponent, Bernie Moreno, who put out a statement on Wednesday. "Sherrod Brown and his allies continue to show their disdain for Ohioans who support President Trump," said Moreno. "I hope that Sherrod will stand against this disgusting rhetoric toward Ohio voters and return the campaign cash he received from this lunatic."

Moreno put out a statement on Tuesday night as well, as Biden's statements were generating chatter and taking away from Harris' "closing argument speech" at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, with the White House displayed prominently in the background.

"We always knew career politicians like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Sherrod Brown hated American citizens," said Moreno on Tuesday night. "It’s obvious from their policies of open borders, high prices, and massive government overreach. Now, they are just saying the quiet part out loud."

Brown and Moreno are running in a true "Toss-Up" Senate race for this cycle, with RealClearPolling showing Brown leading by just +1.0. Trump, meanwhile, leads Harris by +6.9, with Moreno likely being able to benefit from Trump's coattails.

Decision Desk HQ also gives Moreno a 54 percent chance of winning this seat, while Polymarket has Moreno at a 63 percent chance.

Decision Desk HQ Senate Forecast (10/28):



Probabilities:

🟥 Republicans: 73% (+1 since last week)

🟦 Democrats: 27%



Senate Seat Forecast:

🟥 Republicans: 51

🟦 Democrats: 48

🟨 Tossups: 1



Average Seat Projection:

🟥 Republicans: 52

🟦 Democrats: 48



Key Races:

🟨 Ohio: 54%… — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) October 28, 2024

Subsequent posts of Khosla on Wednesday also went after former and potentially future President Donald Trump, including with a quoted post of former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in Michigan. In such that quoted repost of Rogers, who was celebrating Trump's endorsement, Khosla described the Republican nominee as "a convicted felon sleaze-bag, rapist, election denier who tried to subvert democracy Jan 6, no values, hated by most people who worked in his cabinet, divisive nonsense about immigrants eating your dogs." Still another post tagged Trump and claimed he will "destroy democracy."

This is not the only time that a nasty donor of Brown has been in the news. Last month, in light of the second assassination attempt against Trump, another donor, Felicia Duncan, wrote a letter to the editor for the The Cincinnati Enquirer putting the blame on the Republican nominee. In it, she claimed in part that Trump "brings a lot of this stuff on himself," referring to the political violence she had just claimed has "no place."

Although Brown has yet to address the remarks from Biden referring to Trump supporters as "garbage," he has been posting from his campaign X account over Wednesday about the upcoming election.

