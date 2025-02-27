BREAKING: FBI Agents Allegedly Interfering With Release of Epstein Files. Pam Bondi Is Taking Action.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday instructing him to look into allegations that FBI agents are concealing documents related to pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

This development comes as the Justice Department released the first tranche of documents revealing Epstein’s alleged associates to conservative online influencers.

In the letter, Bondi notes that she “repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents.”

The attorney general indicated that she found out that “the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

However, the Bureau “never disclosed the existence of these files” even though she had repeatedly requested them.

By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained. There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access. The Department of Justice will ensure that any public disclosure of these files will be done in a manner to protect the privacy of victims and in accordance with law, as I have done my entire career as a prosecutor.

Bondi directed Patel “to conduct an immediate investigation into why my order to the FBI was not followed” and requested that he deliver a report of his findings within 14 days.

Phase one of the report was given in the physical form to a group of right-wing influencers at the White House earlier in the day. These include Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino, Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok, Mike Cernovich, Liz Wheeler, and Jack Posobiec. These individuals were photographed carrying binders in front of the White House.

O’Handley indicated that the documents would be fully released later in the day, but did not give an exact time.

🚨Today I met with President Trump, VP JD Vance, AG Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel in the Oval Office



They handed me a binder copy of the Epstein Files



This is the most transparent administration in American history



The best part? This is just the start. AG Bondi… pic.twitter.com/A4MRVuPeVh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 27, 2025

I’ve been informed that every word of the Epstein Files in this binder will be released in full today



We cannot control exact time, but it’s happening



The Trump admin is the most transparent in our lifetimes



Equal justice is being restored in Americapic.twitter.com/q9WWRwS6Qk — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 27, 2025

It was not immediately clear what information was contained in the binders. On Wednesday, Bondi told Fox News that the documents would contain flight logs and “a lot of names.” But it is not certain how much new information would be included in the release.