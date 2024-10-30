White House Issues North Korea-Style Edit to Biden Transcript

The White House communications team sprung into action Tuesday night after President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage." Matt has the story here.

Over 74 Million Americans voted for Donald Trump in the last election.



In an virtual event in support of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage”



When you go to Vote, remember this. pic.twitter.com/KiaIFqxf7P — America (@america) October 30, 2024

In a North Korea-style move, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates sent out a transcript of the remarks, adding an apostrophe to make it seem like Biden was speaking about a comedian who supports Trump, not all of Trump's supporters.

.@POTUS referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as “garbage.”



Transcript: pic.twitter.com/4ocg36lDNw — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 30, 2024

When that didn't work, staffers took to Biden's X feed to try and clean things up.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

And their friends in the media helped to amplify the propaganda.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters." That's a direct quote. That's what Kamala Harris's boss said. This is how Politico decided to report it:



Do @JonLemire @alexanderburns @politico have an ounce of integrity? Will they correct this obvious falsehood? pic.twitter.com/B1ktGVpLfz — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 30, 2024

The full Biden quote from the Zoom tonight, which is being taken out of context: pic.twitter.com/fHT9PvVjiO — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 30, 2024

Trump responded to the remarks by citing his broad coalition and efforts to be president for all people.