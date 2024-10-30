Here's How We Know Biden's 'Trump Voters Are Garbage' Remarks Were Truly Horrible
White House Issues North Korea-Style Edit to Biden Transcript

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 30, 2024 7:00 AM
The White House communications team sprung into action Tuesday night after President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage." Matt has the story here

In a North Korea-style move, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates sent out a transcript of the remarks, adding an apostrophe to make it seem like Biden was speaking about a comedian who supports Trump, not all of Trump's supporters. 

When that didn't work, staffers took to Biden's X feed to try and clean things up. 

And their friends in the media helped to amplify the propaganda. 

Trump responded to the remarks by citing his broad coalition and efforts to be president for all people. 

