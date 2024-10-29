Kamala Harris' 'Closing Argument' Speech Went Exactly As You'd Expect

On Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris gave her "closing argument" speech at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, with the White House in the background. Although President Joe Biden was watching the speech, he alerted reporters earlier in the day that he would not be there in person and would not preview any of the speech. The speech that Harris gave was very much more of the same of what we've heard before, including with how she went after former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

Harris mentioned Trump's name over a dozen times in her speech, which was approximately half an hour long. The opening moments of Harris' speech mentioned Trump, in fact, after telling the crowd that "this election is more than just a choice between two parties and two different parties. It is a choice about whether we have a country rooted in freedom for every American, or ruled by chaos and division."

In something of an amusing moment, which the Trump campaign quickly picked up on, sirens could be heard in the background as Harris claimed, "tonight, I will speak to everyone about the choice and the stakes in this election."

She then claimed, "we know who Donald Trump is," as she rambled about one of her favorite talking points: January 6, all while sirens could still be heard.

Harris also would go on to say that Trump supposedly "has an enemies list of people he intends to prosecute," despite how he refused to go after his political opponent Hillary Clinton, after he was elected in 2016. It's also noteworthy that it's the Biden-Harris Department of Justice that has already gone after Trump and everyday Americans who are their political enemies, including peaceful pro-lifers protesting at abortion facilities and concerned parents showing up to schoolboard meetings.

"America, this is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power. Donald Trump has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other. That is who he is, but America, I am here tonight to say that is not who we are, that is not who we are," Harris went on to claim, despite how she still continued to rant about Trump throughout her speech.

After still ranting about Trump some more, and claiming Americans like "a robust debate," and "as Americans, we rise and fall together," she offered that, "America, for too long, we have been consumed with too much division, chaos and mutual distrust, and it can be easy then to forget a simple truth: it doesn't have to be this way, it doesn't have to be. It is time to stop pointing fingers. We have to stop pointing fingers and start locking arms." This is the woman who had just blamed her political opponent and would continue to do so. "It's time to turn the page on the drama, and the conflict, the fear, and the division. It is time for a new generation of leadership in America. And I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the United States of America."

"It is time to turn the page…It is time for a new generation of leadership in America."



Nothing says "a robust debate" like referring to one's political opponents as Nazis, just as she and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) have done. There's also been considerable political division during the Biden-Harris administration which still has close to three months to go before a new president is inaugurated. Biden also referred to Trump supporters as "garbage" just before Harris made her speech.

Harris even went on to make a curious admission, which was to admit that "I recognize this has not been a typical campaign, even though I've had the amount of serving as your vice president for the last four years." To say that it "has not been a typical campaign," as she also acknowledged in her DNC acceptance speech, is putting it rather politely, given that she managed to be installed as the Democratic nominee without ever winning a primary vote after Biden was forced out of the race by his fellow Democrats. "But I know that many of you are still getting to know who I am."

Even in those instances where Harris may not have mentioned her political opponent by name, she was still clear in warning about the supposed threat he poses. In speaking about Americans of past generations, Harris pointed out that "they did not struggle, sacrifice, and lay down their lives only to see us cede our fundamental freedoms," to applause from the crowd. "They didn't do that only to see us submit to the will of another petty tyrant!"

Kamala Harris: Let's stop pointing fingers and come together.



Trump's name not only appeared at the start of the speech, but throughout, even and including when Harris got to offering "her pledge" to the American people.

Just as Harris could be expected to rant and rave about Trump, so could she be counted on to bring up her pet issue of abortion. We've heard these same talking points from Harris before, but that doesn't make them any less true.

"I believe in the fundamental freedom of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies and not have their government tell them what to do," Harris declared to thunderous applause. Not only did Harris speak about what Trump and the Supreme Court "took away from the women of America," by returning the issue to the states, she also made false claims about a nationwide abortion ban and even IVF.

"And Trump's not done," Harris continued, her voice reaching a fever pitch. "He would ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control, and put IVF treatment at risk, and force states to monitor women's pregnancies. Just Google Project 2025 and read the plans for yourself," Harris said, bringing up another Democratic obsession, which has been to fearmonger on an initiative from the Heritage Foundation and one which has nothing to do with the Trump-Vance campaign, as Trump, the Heritage Foundation, and fact-checkers have all confirmed. Factc-checkers have also debunked such a lie from the Harris-Walz campaign on monitoring pregnancies.

Harris, whose profound disrespect for Christians has included making it abundantly clear that she doesn't believe in any religious exemptions for having to perform abortions, also brought up another narrative we've heard before. "And look, I think we all know, one does not have abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling her what to do with her body, not the government" she insisted, just as she's been doing for years, wagging her finger for emphasis as the crowd erupted in applause.

Shortly before Harris' speech, the RNC released a statement from Chairman Michael Whatley. "Kamala Harris will do anything but 'turn the page' today in Washington, D.C.—instead, she will stir up division because her America Last agenda has nothing to offer the American people. Kamala’s 'new way forward' is just a more dangerously liberal version of the Harris-Biden administration’s failed policies. Kamala Harris broke our country’s economy, border security, and peace in foreign countries, but President Trump will fix it," he said.

Sure enough, Harris went with such lines during her speech, despite how she has been the sitting vice president for almost four years.

After Harris' speech, the Trump Rapid Response team also released a statement, focusing on many of the memorable parts of what Americans just heard when it comes to the Democratic nominee's "closing argument," as well as what was missing:

Kamala just wrapped up her "closing argument" to voters in a dark, angry, and negative message that was marked by her sheer desperation. Conspicuously missing from her speech were any plans to fix what she broke over the past four years — because she has no plans. Here's what you missed: It was a disaster from the very beginning — drowned out by blaring sirens in crime-ridden Washington, D.C.





Kamala doubled down on MASS AMNESTY for millions of illegal aliens living in our communities, including some who have already been deported.





Kamala claimed she'll remove illegal aliens, but only AFTER you vote for her — ignoring the fact that 435,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens are roaming our streets right now on her watch.





Kamala lied about "tax cuts to working people" — when she's proposing the largest tax hike in American history and an elimination of the Trump Tax Cuts.





Kamala said she has "been honored to serve as Joe Biden's VP" — tying herself to every one of their failures over the past four years.





Kamala admitted Americans are facing "greater financial pressures" since she took office — with prices up almost 25% over that period.





Kamala admitted her campaign has "not been typical" — because she was installed as the nominee without earning a single vote in a process that'd make communist China blush.





Kamala claimed she'd "always" tell Americans the "truth, even if it is difficult to hear" — even though she won't acknowledge she's been in charge of the country for the past four years.





Kamala claimed "it's time to stop pointing fingers" — even though her entire campaign has been centered around hatred for President Trump and his supporters.





Kamala acknowledged prices are too high under her failed leadership — and tried to pin the blame on President Trump, who oversaw NO INFLATION when he was in office.





Kamala regurgitated the disgusting lie that President Trump wants to put his opponents "in jail" — ignoring the fact that she's trying to put President Trump in jail right now. While Kamala peddles division, President Trump is honing in on the issues that matter to voters — fixing the economy, securing the border, protecting Americans' freedoms, and re-establishing America's strength around the world. It's one of many reasons why President Trump will emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Not only does the momentum look to be on the side of the Trump-Vance ticket, but so do the polls in these final days. According to RealClearPolling, Trump is up by +0.4 at the national level, and up by +1 in the battleground states.