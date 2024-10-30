Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 30, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden’s remarks calling former President Donald Trump supporters “garbage.”

“Can you address the president’s comments yesterday referring to Trump supporters as ‘garbage?’...Does he think less of Americans who support Trump than he does of those who do not? And two, why is he using that kind of rhetoric? How is that presidential?” a reporter asked right off the bat.

“Just to clarify, he was not calling Trump supporters ‘garbage,’” Jean-Pierre said, and added that Biden issued a statement shortly after to clarify his remarks. 

“He does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage. That is not what he views. The president has said this for more than three years now…he is a president for all…and it doesn't matter who you voted for…he is a president for all. But, hateful rhetoric he hears…he will call that out,” she added. 

“Does he have any regret for not being more…his language was not specific…if you were any sort of normal person listening to that video or looking at the clips online, you could come to the conclusion that he was calling, at minimum, this one man [Trump] ‘garbage,’ or if not, all Trump supporters ‘garbage’...Does he have any regret how this has shadowed Vice President Harris’ campaign?” the reporter pressed. 

“He [Biden] understood that what he said was being taken out of context,” Jean-Pierre retorted. “He was talking about hateful rhetoric.”

Another reporter brought up the fact that two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters "deplorables" on the campaign trail in 2016.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said that she disagrees with President Joe Biden’s remark that Trump supporters are “garbage.”

Harris made the remarks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

“First of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” she said. 

“I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not,” she added. 

