Here's How We Know Biden's 'Trump Voters Are Garbage' Remarks Were Truly Horrible

It was supposed to be Kamala Harris’ day. She held a rally in Washington, D.C., where weirdos, angry, wine-guzzling white women, and other reprobates heard her make the final arguments as the 2024 election comes to an end. Instead, it was Joe Biden who soaked up all her media time with an atrocious remark where he described Trump voters as trash. Biden said the quiet part out loud, and the media reaction is the next layer to this scandal: they’re trying to say he never said it. It’s on video, folks.

As some on social media noted, we got two scandals for the price of one: Biden calling Trump supporters garbage and the media trying to clean it up. Even Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN, couldn’t spin it. Politico’s take was by far the worst:

Unreal. Politico edited Biden’s direct quote which we literally have on record, to cover for Biden and Kamala.



This is Orwellian pic.twitter.com/hukbccmExj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2024

You know, having listened to this several times, I think you have an octogenarian with a stutter for whom clarity is an increasing challenge.



Precisely why Biden was eased from race for reelection.



Really don’t sense he’s calling Trump supporters garbage. Ymmv. https://t.co/RpdEh09fmh — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) October 30, 2024

Also the attempt to transcribe this by the White House as “supporter’s” as opposed to “supporters” — which he clearly says — is laughable. https://t.co/JEDvpHLDcF — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 30, 2024

A stand-up comedian at Madison Square Garden also isn't a nominee and you haven't been able to shut the fuck up about that for three days. https://t.co/7ne6ODRgtU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2024

If you read the transcript, you’ll see that Hillary actually meant deplorable’s. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 30, 2024

NEW: CNN panelist says Biden called half the country "Garbage" because he has a stutter, gets torched by CNN's Scott Jennings.



"Biden has a stutter" is the pivot. Remarkable.



Franklin Leonard: Biden's not the most fluid speaker. He had a stutter growing up.



Jennings: What in… pic.twitter.com/5nMCGzs2oP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

He didn’t say it.



Yeah, he said it, but it’s not a big deal. His brain doesn’t work.



He said it & it’s good he said it because it’s good to call garbage people what they are—garbage.



He said it, it was just truth, and people pouncing are the problem, and also misinformation. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 30, 2024

“Biden didn’t actually mean we need to lock up Trump.”



“Biden didn’t actually mean Trump supporters are garbage.”



He sure keeps saying a lot of stuff verbatim that he doesn’t mean. Odd. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 30, 2024

We got two scandals for the price of one.



Joe Biden calling half the country garbage.



And @politico's @JonLemire editing his remarks to cover it up. — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 30, 2024

“Pretty good October Surprise right?” pic.twitter.com/ZEAbNJEMzs — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 30, 2024

It’s all so Orwellian. But you must be seething at Joe if you’re a Kamala adviser. He torpedoed your media day.