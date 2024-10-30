White House Issues North Korea-Style Edit to Biden Transcript
Here's How We Know Biden's 'Trump Voters Are Garbage' Remarks Were Truly Horrible

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 30, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It was supposed to be Kamala Harris’ day. She held a rally in Washington, D.C., where weirdos, angry, wine-guzzling white women, and other reprobates heard her make the final arguments as the 2024 election comes to an end. Instead, it was Joe Biden who soaked up all her media time with an atrocious remark where he described Trump voters as trash. Biden said the quiet part out loud, and the media reaction is the next layer to this scandal: they’re trying to say he never said it. It’s on video, folks.

 As some on social media noted, we got two scandals for the price of one: Biden calling Trump supporters garbage and the media trying to clean it up. Even Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN, couldn’t spin it. Politico’s take was by far the worst:

It’s all so Orwellian. But you must be seething at Joe if you’re a Kamala adviser. He torpedoed your media day.

