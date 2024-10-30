Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Whether Virginia Can Remove Non-Citizens From Voter Rolls
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden?
VIP
Oregon Predicates Request to Judge on Self-Delusion
GDP Report Shows Economy 'Weaker Than Expected'
How Trump Plans to Help Compensate Victims of 'Migrant Crime'
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment
Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN Panel Desperately Trying to Explain Away Biden's 'Garbage'...
There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent....
VIP
One Red State Just Acquired a Massive Amount of Land to Secure Its...
Poll Out of Texas Shows That Harris Rally Sure Didn't Work for Colin...
This Hollywood Actor Is Persuading Christian Men to Vote for Kamala Harris
Is the Trump Campaign Over-Confident?
Is This Really How the Kamala HQ Is Going to Respond to Biden’s...
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Finally Responded to Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 30, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In remarks on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said that she disagrees with President Joe Biden’s remark that Trump supporters are “garbage.”

Harris made the remarks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

Advertisement

“First of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” she said. 

“I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not,” she added. 

Biden made his remark calling Trump supporters “garbage” on Tuesday evening, as Harris gave a speech at a rally in Washington, D.C. 

Biden’s statement came in response to a remark made at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, where a speaker referred to Puerto Rico as “garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is just supporters,” Biden said of Trump voters. 

Earlier this week, the Harris-Walz campaign and mainstream media outlets described Trump supporters as “Nazis” and tried to draw a parallel between Trump and Hitler. 

Recommended

There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
Advertisement

MSNBC reported that Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden because a pro-Nazi supporter held a rally there in 1939.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Madeline Leesman
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden? Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN Panel Desperately Trying to Explain Away Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks Rebecca Downs
We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
Poll Out of Texas Shows That Harris Rally Sure Didn't Work for Colin Allred Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
Advertisement