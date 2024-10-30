Kamala Harris Finally Responded to Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks

In remarks on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said that she disagrees with President Joe Biden’s remark that Trump supporters are “garbage.”

Harris made the remarks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

“First of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” she said.

“I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not,” she added.

Biden made his remark calling Trump supporters “garbage” on Tuesday evening, as Harris gave a speech at a rally in Washington, D.C.

Biden’s statement came in response to a remark made at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, where a speaker referred to Puerto Rico as “garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is just supporters,” Biden said of Trump voters.

Earlier this week, the Harris-Walz campaign and mainstream media outlets described Trump supporters as “Nazis” and tried to draw a parallel between Trump and Hitler.

CBS: You compared Trump supporters to Nazis. Biden called them "garbage." Hillary called them "deplorables." Doesn't that undercut your fake "unity" message?



TIM WALZ: "No, certainly not." pic.twitter.com/c79M9Kx6uC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

MSNBC reported that Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden because a pro-Nazi supporter held a rally there in 1939.