Tipsheet

White House Correspondents Association President Melted Down Over Trump WH Tweaks to Press Pool

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 27, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The White House Correspondents Association isn’t taking the new tweaks to the press pool too well. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that it’s a new day: the WHCA will not handle who gets access to the president anymore—the Trump White House will do it. It’s a move that triggered a tantrum among the legacy press, all of whom have tried to cast this move as Putin-esque. It’s not. 

Advertisement

These people have lost influence and credibility. Now is the time to strike, and Trump has. Millions of Americans have already flocked to alternative ecosystems of information to stay abreast of today’s events. The media lied to the public for too long, and no one wants them around. They’re also facing a shortfall since USAID can’t fund their propagandist ventures anymore. Eugene Daniels, current president of the WHCA who is leaving Politico to join MSNBC, apparently sent a letter to reporters, threatening them if they worked with the White House. He also said any pool reports from the outlets selected for greater access at certain events shouldn’t be trusted. He also says the WHCA listserv should no longer be used to file press pool reports. 

Advertisement

Note that these moves constitute an actual loss of access and soaked in grade-A paranoia—the press pool report from The New York Times shouldn't be trusted? There are many reasons why the Times is biased, but in this circumstance, the only reason the WHCA would say that is because Trump selected them to sit in on an Oval Office event. That’s absurd. It shows you how quick the Left turns on its people. Elon Musk was an Andrew Yang Democrat four years ago. He’s now branded a neo-Nazi for supporting Trump.

Advertisement

What a bunch of babies. They’re crying because their fragile systems are being shattered, they have no audience, and their power is fading. 

The empire is falling.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

