All of That for Two Retread Document Dumps on Jeffrey Epstein. What's Going on?

Talk about a double whammy here: the first tranche of Jeffrey Epstein docs released today were old, loaded with information we were already privy to and corroborated by news reports, whose clippings were in the binders. Now, Attorney General Pam Bondi reaffirmed the Justice Department’s dedication to making the Epstein files public, releasing the flight logs from Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. Maxwell was Epstein’s partner-in-crime in his sex trafficking operation. The contact and masseuse list, the latter of which is redacted, is already public:

Advertisement

Attorney General Pamela Bondi Releases First Phase of Declassified Epstein Files



🔗: https://t.co/E4lKBDC7Ul pic.twitter.com/TIOKQBlJ0K — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) February 27, 2025

Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), declassified and publicly released files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations. The first phase of declassified files largely contains documents that have been previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the U.S. Government. […] Attorney General Bondi requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response, the Department received approximately 200 pages of documents, however, the Attorney General was later informed of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein that were not previously disclosed. The Attorney General has requested the FBI deliver the remaining documents to the Department by 8:00 AM on February 28 and has tasked FBI Director Kash Patel with investigating why the request for all documents was not followed. The Department remains committed to transparency and intends to release the remaining documents upon review and redaction to protect the identities of Epstein’s victims.

Jeff wrote how the FBI is allegedly interfering in releasing these documents. We got two servings of nothing, but Liz Wheeler explained what might have happened on Twitter. She alleges that Bondi is onto the game here, noting that the first trove of docs was conspicuously absent on any significant details. She was still going to release the retread stuff, but supposedly some whistleblower alleges that the Southern District of New York is hiding damning files on Epstein. Efforts to remedy this and hold those accountable are underway:

And this is the story Bondi should have told publicly to the entire country at the same time, live on TV https://t.co/4hYw3JHIlm — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 27, 2025

President Trump & AG Pam Bondi committed to releasing the Epstein files. The FBI was told to deliver the files to Bondi. They did, about 200 pages. Bondi smelled a rat, because there was nothing juicy in the 200 pages, just flight logs & a Rolodex of phone numbers. No “smoking gun.” Still, Bondi promised to release the documents, so she prepared a binder of them. THEN, last night a whistleblower contacted Bondi & revealed that the SDNY was hiding potentially thousands of Epstein files, defying Bondi’s order to give them all to her. We’re talking recordings, evidence, etc. The juicy stuff. Names. These swamp creatures at SDNY deceived Bondi, Kash, and YOU. Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE. The binder is powerful because it’s tangible physical evidence of the disgusting stunt the SDNY tried to pull. Bondi is now demanding ALL the Epstein evidence from SDNY plus an investigation into the persons who committed this act of defiance. The legacy media has betrayed you again and again and again. They lie to you. They smear you. They gaslight you. They deserve no special access to realtime exposure of corruption… because they played a role in covering it up in the first place! You are the media, Elon said. Yes, we are. So celebrate the regular people are being given access to the most powerful people in our country to report on despicable corruption as it’s being uncovered in realtime. And be very, very angry that deep state agents in the swamp at the SDNY are at this very moment defying President Trump & AG Bondi & you who voted him into office, lying, and hiding the truth about Jeffrey Epstein because they don’t want their own corruption & weaponization of govt exposed. That’s the story.

Advertisement

Kash Patel needs to order an FBI raid on the SDNY.....Now! https://t.co/Q5D8k2Ii0X — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) February 27, 2025





Epstein was a New York financier with ties to the world’s richest and most powerful individuals and families. He’s also a convicted child sex predator who escaped justice for years due to his connections. A lot of Democrats ran in his circle. He committed ‘suicide’ in August of 2019.