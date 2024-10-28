'An Interesting Reflection': JD Vance Continues to Speak Out Against Kamala Campaigning With Liz Cheney

Vice President Kamala Harris has desperately tried to appeal to Republican voters in the final weeks leading up to Election Day, which includes bringing former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on the campaign trail. The Trump-Vance campaign has been speaking out about their opponents using Cheney in such a way, reminding how dangerous she and her proposals are for foreign policy. During his appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation," one of his many Sunday show appearances this week, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) took the opportunity to call out Cheney, explaining how Harris' use of Cheney was "an interesting reflection" of her campaign.

Vance's point came in response to host Margaret Brennan bringing up a point from Cheney, who was also a guest on the program, and had referred to Vance and former President Donald Trump as "misogynistic pigs." Brennan then used Cheney's claims about the Trump-Vance ticket having "a real woman problem," to ask if Vance thinks that's the case, as if Cheney speaks for all women.

"No, I don't think that we do, but we have to make our best case to women and to men as well as we can. And of course, women and men are going to decide where the chips ultimately fall," Vance shared, going on to bring up a particular telling point of Cheney campaigning with Harris.

"I think it's a more interesting reflection of Kamala Harris's campaign, that at this late stage, she's not talking about how she can lower the price of groceries because she raised the price of groceries. She's not talking about how she can lower the price of housing because her policy saw a 40 percent increase in the cost of housing," Vance pointed out. "She's going to Michigan with Liz Cheney, the person whose father is responsible for the deaths of millions of innocent Arabs and tens of thousands of innocent American troops, and saying, effectively, that 'if you elect me, I'm going to have the foreign policy of Dick and Liz Cheney.' I don't think that message is going to fly in Michigan. I don't think it flies in Pennsylvania either."

Trump, who has received endorsements from Muslim and Arab leaders in recent days, has also issued warnings about Cheney in such a way. Trump is also tellingly leading in Michigan and Pennsylvania, just as he is in every swing state, per RealClearPolling.

Brennan, hellbent on sticking to her point about the gender gap in this election, laughably claimed, "they've actually not been talking about foreign policy," leading to the two trying to talk over each other.

"Oh, Liz Cheney has definitely been talking about foreign policy, Margaret," Vance reminded her. "She loves to talk about how she would like to start wars with effectively every country all over the world. Donald Trump is the candidate of peace, but I think they are talking a lot about foreign policy."

Even more concerning is that last week, while Harris and Cheney participated in several events together, it was revealed that Cheney is being "actively vetted" by Harris' transition team for multiple cabinet positions, and those involving foreign policy. The Daily Mail also more recently reported on such a possibility as well.

Vance also had thoughtful responses once they did go back to discussing women voters, including how his wife, Usha, is "the top adviser" he turns to. Vance focused his talking points on issues such as affordability and rising prices, as well as crime, and how it's Trump who can fix those issues.

"Well, what she's telling me is we gotta make the case to women as well as we can, and ultimately, trust in the wisdom of those women to make a determination about what's in the best interest of their family," Vance said about Usha's advice. "All I can say to women voters, and frankly, to men voters too, but to all Americans, is I think that Donald Trump is the person who's going to lower the cost of groceries. I know that Donald Trump is the person who is going to secure the southern border. Donald Trump has a plan to open up American energy, to lower the cost of goods and to make our neighborhoods and communities safer. I know a lot of women care a lot about the safety of their communities."

Vance also highlighted how such issues don't look too good for Harris and her supposed "leadership."

"What does it say about Kamala Harris's leadership that violent crime has gone up? What does it say about the fact that fentanyl overdose deaths have increased under her leadership? I think that we can make a good case to women, but I'm not going to tell them who they have to vote for. I'm going to try to persuade them. The voters are ultimately going to decide," he pointed out.

Vance made a rather worthwhile point about the final days of the campaign as well, given how desperate the Harris-Walz ticket has come off, while fellow Democrats panic about the election. The Trump-Vance ticket, meanwhile, as well as their supporters, continue to be riding this sense of momentum in the final days.

