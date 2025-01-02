Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Identified. Here's Where There Might Be a Connection to the New Orleans Attack

What a way to ring in the New Year, and I don’t mean that in a comical way. It was a total nightmare, where bombings and acts of terrorism are capping off the final weeks of Joe Biden’s America, which he’s left crime-ridden and poor. On New Year’s Day, Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, an Army veteran, rammed through people on Bourbon Street and then proceeded to open fire on other pedestrians who were still out celebrating. Fifteen people were killed, with at least another 30 wounded. Police gunned him down. The man had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Advertisement

In Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside of the Trump Hotel. The driver was killed, and several others were injured. Blessedly, it wasn’t a mass casualty event. The only person who died was the bomber, who rigged the vehicle with firework mortars and gasoline cans. It was an intentional event. And yet, our FBI doesn’t know what to think, do, or say. They said Nola wasn’t an act of terrorism.

Las Vegas Cybertruck b*mber has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs, Colorado.



FBI are currently investigating a home in Colorado Springs associated with his name.



Livelsberger was the sole fatality in the explosion outside Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/vbbimJAuwF — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 2, 2025

Media Sources are reporting that the Suspect in today’s Car Bombing outside of Trump Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, is 37-Year-Old Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado Springs. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 2, 2025

So far this is Unverified, but a LinkedIn Profile has been discovered for a Matthew Livelsberger, who is believed to be the Suspect that was killed in today’s Cybertruck Bombing outside of Trump Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. The Profile states he is from the Greater Colorado… pic.twitter.com/w60JB94yzy — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 2, 2025

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED: 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs was the Cybertruck bomber as per @KOAA. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

Another Community Note win 🥇 pic.twitter.com/HpMi7k8WtV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2025

The bomber was also identified as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado Springs. He also has a military background. Both men used the Turo app to rent their vehicles. Their military background is where authorities are investigating a possible connection (via NBC News):

Investigators are looking into whether there’s any military connection between that suspect in the New Orleans attack and the driver in a Cybertruck explosion outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. The driver in New Orleans is dead after shooting at police, and a person was found dead inside the Cybertruck after that vehicle exploded and caught fire, officials have said. But whether the drivers overlapped in the time they served in the military, or at any locations, was unclear. The sources said it was a potentially notable investigative strand. The suspect in the New Orleans attack was a Texas man and Army veteran, officials, including President Joe Biden, have said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation have told NBC News that the suspect in the Las Vegas blast had previous military experience — although they did not elaborate at the time, stressing that the investigation was still unfolding. The person found dead in the Cybertruck incident has not been publicly identified by law enforcement. The vehicles used in both incidents were rented through Turo, a car-sharing app, the police chief for Las Vegas said. Turo said it is cooperating fully with investigators. Biden last night said that investigators were looking into whether the two incidents could be connected. “We’re tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas,” Biden said then. “Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well — including whether there’s any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans,” he said.

Advertisement

We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: Livelsberger and Jabbar served on the same military base.

Like I reported several hours ago and some questioned. The connection is being looked at…and deeper ones as well. https://t.co/RBa1J5jLDC — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) January 2, 2025



