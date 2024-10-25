It Turns Out Kamala Wasn’t Much of a Prosecutor
Tipsheet

Vance Responds to Liz Cheney Campaigning for Kamala Harris

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 25, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This week, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, said that former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is “petty” and “resentful” for campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Liz Cheney is motivated by an obsessive hatred of the people who cost her her Wyoming congressional seat. She is not motivated by a love of this country. She is a resentful, petty, small person,” Vance said. 

“If Kamala Harris wants to parade her around, she’s welcome to,” he added.

As Townhall covered,  vice presidential nominee Tim Walz defended the campaign’s association with cheney during an appearance on “The Daily Show.”

“The Cheney thing, do we really have to do that?” Jon Stewart asked, referring to campaigning with Cheney.

“It goes broader than that. Look, Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Taylor Swift,” Walz said before Stewart interjected.

"I think Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney give permission to those folks who want to find a reason to do the right thing," Walz told Stewart. "It doesn’t mean they agree with it. We’re not going to take their foreign policy decisions and discussions, you know, and implement those."

Earlier this month, Cheney claimed that Trump is “petty” and unfit to be president. 

"He is petty, he is vindictive and he is cruel. And Donald Trump is not fit to lead this good and great nation,” she claimed.

