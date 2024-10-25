Vance Responds to Liz Cheney Campaigning for Kamala Harris

This week, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, said that former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is “petty” and “resentful” for campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Liz Cheney is motivated by an obsessive hatred of the people who cost her her Wyoming congressional seat. She is not motivated by a love of this country. She is a resentful, petty, small person,” Vance said.

“If Kamala Harris wants to parade her around, she’s welcome to,” he added.

JD VANCE ON LIZ CHENEY: “She is not motivated by a love of this country. She is a resentful, petty, small person.” pic.twitter.com/DpnCA4TClN — Joey Caesar Salads (@JoeySalads) October 21, 2024

As Townhall covered, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz defended the campaign’s association with cheney during an appearance on “The Daily Show.”

“The Cheney thing, do we really have to do that?” Jon Stewart asked, referring to campaigning with Cheney.

“It goes broader than that. Look, Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Taylor Swift,” Walz said before Stewart interjected.

"I think Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney give permission to those folks who want to find a reason to do the right thing," Walz told Stewart. "It doesn’t mean they agree with it. We’re not going to take their foreign policy decisions and discussions, you know, and implement those."

Tim Walz defends their association with loser War Hawk Liz Cheney, a leading pick for a Kamala cabinet who would lead us straight to World War III pic.twitter.com/O01g5D7Qpe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

Earlier this month, Cheney claimed that Trump is “petty” and unfit to be president.

"He is petty, he is vindictive and he is cruel. And Donald Trump is not fit to lead this good and great nation,” she claimed.