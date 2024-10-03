Colin Allred Prioritizes Protecting Radical LGBTQ+ Policies While Alienating Texas Values

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) is running for higher office to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in one of the races Democrats are targeting this cycle. You wouldn't know he's running in a state as red as Texas, though, given his embrace of far-left policies, including on prioritizing LGBTQ+ policies and a failure to support parental rights as well as women and girls' sports and gender transitions.

Advertisement

Last week, Allred was one of 162 House Democrats who signed onto a letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Committees on Armed Services. Others signing on included particularly far-left Democrats, such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and members of the Squad.

The letter begins in part by warning that leaving out woke policies such as restrictions on transgender surgeries, drag shows, transgender books, and pride flags, "actively target LGBTQ+ service members and LGBTQ+ dependents and threaten the recruitment, retention, and readiness of our Armed Forces." The members "strongly urge the removal of such provisions."

"These sections of the NDAA were constructed to score political points rather than support and invest in our most important operational advantage: our service members," the members go on to write, as they use terms like "cisgender" and claim, without evidence, that transitions constitute "medically necessary care" and claim it is "safe" and "effective."

"If service members are concerned for their health care, their right to exist, or the wellbeing of their children and loved ones, they cannot focus on their jobs, thereby weakening military readiness and retention rates. Ensuring our ranks reflect the diversity of the American people is essential to the morale and cohesion of our Armed Forces and to our national security. We strongly urge you to remove these harmful sections from the NDAA during conference negotiations," the letter also concludes, as one of the many claims made about recruitment and retention.

A November 2022 report from Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who shared the letter as a warning, as well as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned it is woke policies that actually affect the military in such a negative light. Further, veteran Pete Hegseth has addressed how wokeness has pushed out out members of the military.

BREAKING: 162 House Democrats (incl @ColinAllredTX) stunningly demand… 40 days from the election… the “removal” of #NDAA protections the @HouseGOP passed to ensure the U.S. MILITARY does not promote transgender surgeries, drag shows, transgender books, or “pride flags.” pic.twitter.com/AHzbxXjKSU — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 27, 2024

The letter takes issue with such NDAA amendments that were passed by the Republican-controlled House in June.

As The Federalist further explained:

Approved by House lawmakers in June, the lower chamber’s NDAA includes various amendments nixing neo-Marxist policies plaguing America’s armed forces. Among those specifically opposed by House Democrats are provisions prohibiting the Defense Department from using taxpayer money to subsidize so-called “gender transition surgeries” through the military’s TRICARE program and purchase materials containing “pornographic” and “radical gender ideology” for military schools. The Democrats also voiced opposition in the letter to sections in the NDAA barring the Pentagon from funding “drag show[s], drag queen story hour, or similar event[s]” on military bases and stripping the “discretion of military chain of command and senior civilian leadership with respect to display of flags,” the latter of which they contend would authorize the prohibition of LGBT flags from being flown on agency grounds.

Advertisement

Also in June, Tom Tradup discussed the NDAA and such amendments in his Townhall column, "$895-Billion House Defense Bill Signals End of Biden Administration Woke Daycare for Military," and episode of "THIS WEEK ON THE HILL."

According to RollCall, lawmakers are hoping to move on the NDAA when they return to Congress in November.

This letter is just one recent example from Allred prioritizing the protection of LGBTQ+ policies, even if it's at odds with Texas voters.

Allred is running for a statewide race despite how he supports legislation that even he acknowledges would "override" Texas law. Last month, Allred spoke with the Bulwark's Tim Miller at an event with The Texas Tribune, with such an appearance full of liberal promises.

The congressman referred to the Save Women's Sports Act, a state law from 2023 that builds upon a 2021 law, as "heartbreaking" and one "targeting the most vulnerable people," though he's also pro-abortion.

Allred is an original cosponsor of the Equality Act, which calls on the federal government to develop and implement a Transgender Bill of Rights. Such a resolution allows for transgender students to play on sports teams and use facilities that line up with what they say is their gender identity.

The congressman also voted against a Parental Bill of Rights in Congress last year.

Allred has even praised a 10-year old transgender child who was put on a pedestal to speak out against Texas law that protects minors from gender transitions. He's also praised TX Competes, a group which advocates for surgeries that involve sterilization and genital mutilation.

Advertisement

Thank you Kai for your bravery, and for standing up for kids like you across Texas against anti-trans legislation. Because of young folks like you, we can stop these harmful bills, and work to make sure Texas is a place for everyone. https://t.co/Fqa9QbPLJA — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) April 19, 2021

I thank the business leaders and @TXCompetes for coming out in opposition to these harmful, anti-trans bills moving through the Texas legislature. An inclusive Texas that welcomes everyone, is good for business. https://t.co/Y3xa7d18eL — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) April 21, 2021

As Townhall has covered, Allred was the keynote speaker for Texas Democrats at their convention earlier this year at the same event where drag queen was given a platform. Allred has refused to answer questions about that appearance. He's also fundraised with groups promoting gender transitions.

A June survey from the Manhattan Institute found that just 13 percent of likely voters in Texas believe transgender athletes should be able to compete on teams that match the "gender they currently identify with." Seventy-three percent of all respondents said they should compete with teams of the "gender that matches sex at birth." Even a plurality of Democrats, at 37 percent, say they should compete against their biological sex.

The poll's findings also clash with Allred's views on the issue in other ways:

67 percent of all respondents, including 43 percent of Democrats who are evenly split, say schools should be required to inform parents if their child wants to use different gender pronouns at school.

69 percent of likely voters say "children who identify as transgender should not be allowed to receive medical treatments to move toward transitioning before the age pf 18."

A majority, at 51 percent, believe that "lawmakers around the country should be doing more to prevent minors from transitioning," with that number being similarly at 52 percent when it comes to "lawmakers in Texas."

76 percent of likely voters agree minors are not old enough to consent to puberty blockers, and 82 percent say they're not old enough to consent to gender transition surgery.

53 percent say such laws aimed at limiting puberty blockers/transition surgery, parental notification about how children identify at school, and limiting what public schools can teach are "motivated primarily by a desire to protect children.

When asked what age they believe a person is old enough to decide to transition, 69 percent said 18 or over, with a plurality, at 41 percent saying "21 or older." Twenty-percent said 18. Just 1 percent children "younger than 11" are old enough.

Advertisement

That poll was conducted June 25-27 and included 600 likely voters in Texas. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Most forecasters consider the U.S. Senate race for Texas to "Lean Republican," with Decision Desk HQ giving Cruz a 75 percent chance to win his race.