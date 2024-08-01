There's a Last Minute Development That *Could* Derail Josh Shapiro's VP Chances, But...
Tipsheet

'Can't. Comment. Colin.': New Ad From Ted Cruz Calls Out Opponent for Dodging the Press

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 01, 2024 5:05 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released an ad highlighting how his Democratic opponent, Rep. Colin Allred, has evaded the press when it comes to having to deal with uncomfortable votes, positions, and stances that he himself has taken. 

The ad, just under a minute long, makes a reference to "Can't. Comment. Colin."

Included in the footage is a clip that was shared exclusively with Townhall in June. The clip shows Allred refusing to speak to a journalist who asked why it was that the congressman spoke at the Texas Democratic Convention, where a drag queen was also given a platform. The drag queen, Brigitte Bandit spoke in favor of hormone blockers and so-called "gender-affirming care" for minors.  

Allred was asked, "Why did you share the stage with a drag queen activist who supports sex-change surgeries for minors?" Ignoring the journalist, Allred and a staffer ducked into his office, even as the question was repeated to him.

This is just one example included in the ad, though. In another instance, Allred even threatened to call the Capitol Police on a journalist who asked "why are you supporting Biden's open border policies?"

In still another instance while walking through the Capitol, Allred ignored a question from a report asking "do you still consider border walls to be racist?"

While out and about around town, Allred ignored a question as to if "do you believe Joe Biden could handle another four years," and instead got into his car without providing any kind of answer or acknowledgment. 

The ad also includes various social media posts from users wondering "Where is Colin Allred's campaign?" Another points out that "Colin Allred is silent on the issue of illegal aliens murdering American citizens because he knows that Joe Biden is responsible for the border crisis." Many more posts quickly blanket the screen.

Texas has been directly impacted by the border crisis. In June, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted and murdered. The two men accused of the horrific crime are here illegally from Venezuela. One of them was even wearing an ankle bracelet at the time. Cruz has spoken out about the tragedy, including while at the RNC, especially since he and Nungaray are both from Houston. 

The ad then features another example of Allred and his staff ignoring a question as to "why did you vote against condemning Biden's open border policies after the murder of Laken Riley." The congressman voted against Rep. Monica De La Cruz's (R-TX) resolution denouncing the Biden administration's border policies in March, even as 14 of his Democratic colleagues voted for it. 

This looks to be a favorable cycle for Republicans when it comes to gaining control back of the Senate, both with the seats Democrats are defending and looking to pick up. The race looks to be in Cruz's favor, given that it's regarded as "Likely Republican," though Democrats still have their sights on replacing Cruz with Allred.

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump is also on the ballot this time, and will almost certainly win Texas, which could help Cruz and other down-ballot races.

