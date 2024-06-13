Biden a Bumbling Mess at G7 Summit in Italy
The Stunning Inside Story of Israel's Daring Hostage Rescue
The Usual Suspects Interrupted the Congressional Baseball Game
JD Vance Continues Senate GOP Crusade to 'Fight Back Against Weaponization of Government'
Biden's Response to the Supreme Court's Abortion Pill Ruling Is Here
Dems Are Bribing Young Voters to Drag Their Progressive Friends to Voter Registration...
We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction...
What a New Post-Verdict Poll Show Tells Us About an Absolutely Critical Battleground...
Senate Republicans Block Supreme Court 'Ethics' Bill
Senate Republicans Introduce Bill to Protect Healthcare Workers From Government Discrimina...
Here Was AOC's Response to Hunter Biden's Conviction
Minnesota Could Still Be a Swing State, Even Post-Conviction
Supreme Court Hands Down Unanimous Ruling in Key Abortion Pill Case
The Palestinian Delusion
Tipsheet

Allred Refuses to Answer for Sharing Stage With Drag Queen at Texas Democratic Convention

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 13, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

As Representative Colin Allred (D-TX) seeks higher office in his bid to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz, he's caused considerable concern and offense for appearing on the same stage as a drag queen during the Texas Democratic convention last week. While Allred was the keynote speaker, the drag queen in question, Brigitte Bandit, also spoke, and in favor of hormone blockers and so-called "gender-affirming care" for minors. Bandit is not only against Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) but also against America and ironically is in favor of a "Free Palestine." Although he had a noteworthy presence at the convention, Allred hasn't been very forthcoming concerning Bandit.

Advertisement

In a video clip of a citizen journalist obtained exclusively by Townhall, Allred is asked, "Why did you share the stage with a drag queen activist who supports sex-change surgeries for minors?" Ignoring the journalist, Allred and a staffer duck into his office, even as the question is repeated to him.

Although Allred has posted at length about the convention to his political X account, there's no mention of Bandit.

Reporting from The Blaze has some rather concerning details about Bandit and his activism on the issue:

Recommended

We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction Was Priceless. Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Bandit – who hosts a drag show titled "Big T**s Bigger Dreams" and promotes the "Big D***s Bigger Dreams" drag show – declared to have "worked with children for over a decade" at the Texas Democratic Convention.

Bandit – who regularly posts sexually explicit photos on Instagramhas hosted several drag queen story hours for children, read to kids at a face-painting drag story hour with arts and crafts at the so-called all-ages "Family Dragtivity Day" in Austin, and is seen on video performing a show in front of several very young children.

Bandit argued that children are safer at a drag queen story hour than at their own schools.

Bandit – a biological male – spoke about the necessity for hormone blockers for trans youth at the three-day convention.

"Hormone blockers that are medically necessary for more than just trans youth," Bandit said. "Gender-affirming care is life-saving. We have a duty to protect our most marginalized communities. Trans kids deserve to grow into healthy adults."

Bandit concluded, "Free Palestine, long live Texas drag, protect trans kids, and happy Pride Month, everybody."

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis took note of Bandit's speech at the convention and included a screenshot of Bandit doubling down on his remarks, with explicit language.

"My heart aches especially for our trans children," Bandit mentioned at one point, lamenting a lack of access to "hormone blockers that are medically necessary for more than just trans youth."

Advertisement

"Gender-affirming care is life-saving! Access to health care is a basic human right! These policies disproportionately affect LGBTQIA+ youth and people of color! We have a duty to protect our most marginalized communities. Trans kids deserve to grow into healthy adults," Bandit continued in the clip. 

The so-called "gender-affirming care" that is supposed to be "life-saving" involves hormone and puberty blockers, which cause a whole host of health problems, as well as genital mutilation and sterilization. The tide is also turning against such "care" for children around the world, as Madeline has covered.

Libs of TikTok also highlighted how Bandit posted "I hate America" on the 4th of July.

Advertisement

Curiously, of the dozens of posts the Texas Democrats have made from its X account since the convention took place, none include clips or even reference to Bandit.

A pinned post from the account references how their platform "Expands rights of LGBTQ+ Texans and their families." The state party even promotes how it is against school choice, as it posted an article from CBS News about how its platform "supports guaranteed right to abortion, opposes school choice."

Bandit posted a lengthy thread on Thursday afternoon to claim support from Texas Democrats and to try to portray Republicans as "extreme," using false Democratic talking points on liberal issues such as abortion and IVF, school choice, and voting. 

"Democrats welcomed me because they know that their party is big enough for EVERYONE. Not actively alienating people that don't align with their weird a**, lying and deceiving Trump cult," one post claimed in part.

This isn't the only time Allred has associated with woke, far-left groups on the issue of promoting LGBTQ+ policies under the concept of "trans youth." As we covered at the time, Allred was seen attending the 2023 Black Tie Dinner in Dallas last October, the largest fundraising dinner for the LGBTQ+ community in the nation. Among the beneficiaries listed on the event's website were problematic groups such as the Equality Texas Foundation, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, and Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. Fox News also reported last October that Allred "secured $1M for a group that hosts drag shows for youth," referring to the Resource Center. 

Advertisement

Although Democrats see the Senate race in Texas as one of their best seats to flip, forecasters give Cruz an edge with a "Likely Republican" rating.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction Was Priceless. Mia Cathell
Biden a Bumbling Mess at G7 Summit in Italy Katie Pavlich
Trump Narrows the Field for Veep Kurt Schlichter
Here Was AOC's Response to Hunter Biden's Conviction Madeline Leesman
The Stunning Inside Story of Israel's Daring Hostage Rescue Spencer Brown
Truly Evil: Hamas Leader Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction Was Priceless. Mia Cathell
Advertisement