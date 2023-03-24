House Republicans Pass Parents' Bill of Rights

On Friday, House Republicans passed H.R. 5, known as the “Parents Bill of Rights” to protect parental rights in education.

According to The Hill, the vote passed 213-2018 and now heads to the Senate. Five Republican House members voted with all Democrats against the measure. They are Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT.) and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY).

The bill was first introduced this month, which Townhall covered. The legislation gives parents the right to know what’s being taught in schools and to see school reading materials, the right to be heard by school officials, the right to see the school budget and spending, the right to protect their child’s privacy, and the right to be updated on any violent activity at school.

“You have a say in your kids' education, not government and not telling you what to do," McCarthy said in remarks at the United States Capitol when the bill was unveiled.

EVERY parent deserves:



•The right to know what’s being taught in schools & see reading materials.

•The right to be heard.

•The right to see school budgets & spending.

•The right to protect your child’s privacy.

•The right to be updated on any violent activity at school. pic.twitter.com/3lFFkqvLeS — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 1, 2023

One amendment to the bill, sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), says that parents have the right to know if their child’s school operates, sponsors or facilitates athletic programs that allow transgender athletes to join a team that aligns with their gender identity instead of their biological sex, The Hill reported. This same policy also goes for school restrooms and locker rooms.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed that the legislation had “not to do with parental involvement” and was about “jamming the extreme MAGA Republican ideology down the throats of the children and the parents of the United States of America.”

“This bill is not complex or complicated,”Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), one of the bill’s sponsors, said during a debate over the legislation on the House floor on Thursday. She added that the bill “is not an attack on our hard working teachers, who will always be the heroes in my eyes.”

“This bill aims to bring more transparency and accountability to education, allowing parents to be informed and when they have questions and concerns to lawfully bring them to their local school boards,” she added in her remarks.

“Parents across this country have overwhelmingly spoken out – they have had enough. They want a seat at the table because at the end of the day, these are our children, not the government’s.”



See my full remarks on H.R. 5, the Parents Bill of Rights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zsWMHzKato — Congresswoman Julia Letlow (@RepJuliaLetlow) March 23, 2023

A new poll recently found that the majority of registered voters believe that schools should not keep information surrounding a child’s gender identity from parents. And, the majority of voters supported legislation requiring schools to inform parents if their child wants to change their identity at school.