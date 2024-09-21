Jill Biden Leading a Cabinet Meeting Wasn't the Only Thing That Was Weird...
Crucial Question Raised After That Biden Cabinet Meeting

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 21, 2024 4:00 PM
As Matt has been covering, the first cabinet meeting in 11 months of the Biden-Harris administration was held on Friday, though it was First Lady Jill Biden who ran the show. Such a move has led to some key questions and concerns about whether President Joe Biden is really the one in charge.

In sharing one of the clips that has been circulating, Ben Shapiro raised another key issue, pointing out that such a meeting no doubt brings up cause for Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment. 

Tim Pool quipped in a quoted repost that perhaps this is an "October surprise." As Matt also covered at the time last month, there were whispers about Biden being forced out of the presidency, allowing Harris to take over as the first black, Indian, and female president, who would thus also be the incumbent for the November election. 

Shapiro  and Pool weren't the only ones to raise such a point. In bringing up the 25th Amendment, and to do so in the context of a potential October surprise. 

Many also brought up how Democrats and the mainstream media were all too eager to bring up using such an option against former and potentially future President Donald Trump when he was in office.

Biden was forced out of the race by his fellow Democrats on July 21, less than a month his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27. There had been chatter that top Democrats were even willing to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of Biden if he wouldn't voluntary exit the race, as he ultimately did via a letter shared to his X account on a Sunday afternoon.

There have been calls for invoking the 25th Amendment since before, though, as Biden's lack of mental capabilities has become increasingly clear. On June 28, the morning following the debate, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) announced a resolution calling on Harris to use the 25th Amendment. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) mentioned the 25th Amendment when filing articles of impeachment against Harris in July. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) issued such a call as well

Roy posted about his resolution once more on Saturday morning, in a quoted repost of discussion about Harris has been covering up for Biden being not fit for office. A July poll of registered voters showed that nearly all respondents believe that the Biden family, as well as Harris, were complicit in covering up for the president.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

