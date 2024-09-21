Crucial Question Raised After That Biden Cabinet Meeting

As Matt has been covering, the first cabinet meeting in 11 months of the Biden-Harris administration was held on Friday, though it was First Lady Jill Biden who ran the show. Such a move has led to some key questions and concerns about whether President Joe Biden is really the one in charge.

In sharing one of the clips that has been circulating, Ben Shapiro raised another key issue, pointing out that such a meeting no doubt brings up cause for Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Tim Pool quipped in a quoted repost that perhaps this is an "October surprise." As Matt also covered at the time last month, there were whispers about Biden being forced out of the presidency, allowing Harris to take over as the first black, Indian, and female president, who would thus also be the incumbent for the November election.

Isn't the vice president constitutionally obligated to invoke the 25th amendment under these circumstances? https://t.co/MrJoGc6Bgh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 20, 2024

Shapiro and Pool weren't the only ones to raise such a point. In bringing up the 25th Amendment, and to do so in the context of a potential October surprise.

If the President is unfit to run any cabinet meetings, the Vice-President has a constitutional duty to invoke the 25th Amendment, and to replace the President.



There is nothing in the US Constitution allowing a President's spouse to serve as acting President if the… https://t.co/5KwKN5BOl3 — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) September 20, 2024

1.) 25th Amendment his ass. This is ridiculous.



2.) No one voted for Jill Biden. She’s not an elected official nor is she a cabinet member.



3.) Do you know who should, BY LAW AND THE CONSTITUTION, be in Jill’s spot? KAMALA HARRIS! https://t.co/bNLztZ2uL3 — Sav! (@thisissavvy1) September 21, 2024

And i don't believe in coincidences. 47 days before the election, to force the 25th Amendment, and elevate Kamala. Landing on the lawn on Marine 1, greeting dignitaries at the White House - looking presidential. It's all orchestrated theater. https://t.co/3sF6NJT0xT — Gary Griggs (@VinoCapt) September 20, 2024

Many also brought up how Democrats and the mainstream media were all too eager to bring up using such an option against former and potentially future President Donald Trump when he was in office.

Trump walked down a ramp slowly and the media went full red alert 25th Amendment. Jill Biden is holding court in Cabinet Meetings while the president looks around the room aimlessly and NBC and others are like this is all perfectly normal. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

Biden was forced out of the race by his fellow Democrats on July 21, less than a month his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27. There had been chatter that top Democrats were even willing to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of Biden if he wouldn't voluntary exit the race, as he ultimately did via a letter shared to his X account on a Sunday afternoon.

There have been calls for invoking the 25th Amendment since before, though, as Biden's lack of mental capabilities has become increasingly clear. On June 28, the morning following the debate, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) announced a resolution calling on Harris to use the 25th Amendment. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) mentioned the 25th Amendment when filing articles of impeachment against Harris in July. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) issued such a call as well.

Roy posted about his resolution once more on Saturday morning, in a quoted repost of discussion about Harris has been covering up for Biden being not fit for office. A July poll of registered voters showed that nearly all respondents believe that the Biden family, as well as Harris, were complicit in covering up for the president.