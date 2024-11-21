Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi

It took just minutes for the left-wing media to have a liberal meltdown over President-elect Donald Trump’s new attorney general pick after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL ) dropped out over sex-related allegations.

Florida’s former attorney general, Pam Bondi, will serve as the next attorney general of the United States under the Trump Administration. As Republicans celebrate and applaud the president-elect’s pick, Democrats are already hitting the panic button due to her tough-on-immigration stance and vocal opposition to President Joe Biden’s expose of his family’s ties to the corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

In other words, Bondi won’t pander to the left. She will fight for what’s right both for the country and the American people— and that’s why Democrats are scared out of their minds.

MSNBC couldn’t deny that Bondi has an impressive background because she “actually knows how to do this job.”

In other words, if the liberal media is panicking over Bondi being the next AG, that means Trump did the right thing in choosing her.

Now, let's examine why the Democratic Party has a reason to freak out over Bondi.

Her professional past suggests Bondi will work tirelessly to defend and support Trump, just as she did when she served as his legal counsel when he was being impeached for the bogus Ukraine phone call in which critics claimed he asked the foreign country for a political “favor.” Not only did she stand by his side, but she also won the case.