Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11 Months?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 20, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With Joe Biden no longer running, another Trump assassination attempt, and Election Day within weeks, the Biden administration is preparing for their political funeral by holding its first cabinet meeting in almost a year. But there was something unusual about this gathering: First Lady Jill Biden at the head of the table. It reverts to an old question about this presidency: who’s in charge? 

And would it shock you that CNN would frame the meeting like this as if this were anything but normal? Of course, Jill being at this meeting is buried toward the end. What is likely accurate, and it’s not shocking, is that “President” Joe Biden wants his incompetent crew to go into hyperdrive in enacting his agenda as his presidency ends. Everyone does that:

President Joe Biden will instruct Cabinet members Friday to “sprint to the finish,” a White House official said, as he looks to burnish legacy items while ensuring as much of his agenda is implemented before a potential second Trump presidency. 

“He will direct his Cabinet to get as much work done as possible – whether that is moving funding out the door, announcing new programs or policies or delivering on programs and policies we have already announced,” the official said. 

[…] 

At Friday’s meeting, first lady Dr. Jill Biden will share an update on a White House women’s health research initiative, the first time she’s participated in a such a session. Previous first ladies have attended their husband’s Cabinet meetings. 

“The president will direct his Cabinet to get to work and make the next four months as productive as any other period in our administration,” the official said. “Much of the Cabinet has been with President Biden since Day One and this meeting will be an opportunity for all of them to assess the enormous progress they have made together and game out how they will continue to make history in the remaining months of the Biden-Harris administration.” 

Curtis Houck at Newsbusters summarized this meeting well: It was nice of the real president to hold a cabinet meeting with her husband.

There's nothing normal about this.

***

UPDATE: Also, what?

Tags: JOE BIDEN

