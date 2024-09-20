Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11 Months?

With Joe Biden no longer running, another Trump assassination attempt, and Election Day within weeks, the Biden administration is preparing for their political funeral by holding its first cabinet meeting in almost a year. But there was something unusual about this gathering: First Lady Jill Biden at the head of the table. It reverts to an old question about this presidency: who’s in charge?

And would it shock you that CNN would frame the meeting like this as if this were anything but normal? Of course, Jill being at this meeting is buried toward the end. What is likely accurate, and it’s not shocking, is that “President” Joe Biden wants his incompetent crew to go into hyperdrive in enacting his agenda as his presidency ends. Everyone does that:

BREAKING: The White House just held its first cabinet meeting in 11 months



Jill Biden sat at the head of the table pic.twitter.com/kwLl0x4mkV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 20, 2024

NOW - Biden at first full cabinet meeting in 11 months: "I'd like to turn it over to Jill for any comments she has."pic.twitter.com/2jyO6FWVa7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 20, 2024

President Joe Biden will instruct Cabinet members Friday to “sprint to the finish,” a White House official said, as he looks to burnish legacy items while ensuring as much of his agenda is implemented before a potential second Trump presidency. “He will direct his Cabinet to get as much work done as possible – whether that is moving funding out the door, announcing new programs or policies or delivering on programs and policies we have already announced,” the official said. […] At Friday’s meeting, first lady Dr. Jill Biden will share an update on a White House women’s health research initiative, the first time she’s participated in a such a session. Previous first ladies have attended their husband’s Cabinet meetings. “The president will direct his Cabinet to get to work and make the next four months as productive as any other period in our administration,” the official said. “Much of the Cabinet has been with President Biden since Day One and this meeting will be an opportunity for all of them to assess the enormous progress they have made together and game out how they will continue to make history in the remaining months of the Biden-Harris administration.”

At no point do the Articles of the Constitution state that the first lady may sit in for the President when he cannot fulfill his duties. In fact, article II section 1 explicitly states the vice president has that responsibility. pic.twitter.com/YmrqRHwM4G — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 20, 2024

NBC reporters stand there and try to convince you this is all just normal and good. https://t.co/W6MKNpEgFw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

Why is Jill Biden leading a cabinet meeting? https://t.co/6jEPThyryL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 20, 2024

Awfully nice of the real President to hold a cabinet meeting with her husband pic.twitter.com/1CIc3C0Icd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 20, 2024

Curtis Houck at Newsbusters summarized this meeting well: It was nice of the real president to hold a cabinet meeting with her husband.

There's nothing normal about this.

***

UPDATE: Also, what?

A senior Hill aide tells me that when lawmakers are given a signed copy of their bill, the folder containing has both President Biden and First Lady Biden’s signatures emblazoned on the cover. https://t.co/NfUjUUAC00 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 20, 2024