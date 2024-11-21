Here's Where MTG Will Fit Into the Trump Administration

As a stalwart Trump ally, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) will soon join the incoming administration and work closely with Elon Musk and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Advertisement

Rumors suggest that MTG will chair the new subcommittee created by House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer (R-Ky.)., which aims to reduce the federal government’s workforce and regulations. Musk and Ramaswamy will also work alongside Greene on the committee.

The panel, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, or DOGE, will eradicate wasteful spending, fraud, and ongoing abuse within the federal government.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Musk and Ramaswamy to lead the committee that would override the power of the federal bureaucracy and return it to the “people we elect [to] run the government.”

MTG said she looks forward to working with fellow Trump allies to provide “transparency and truth to the American people through hearings.” She also indicated that she would deliver a “pink slip” to the Pentagon, which routinely fails audits.

Last week, I wrote that the Pentagon failed its seventh consecutive audit because it could not explain where $824 billion went.

She said, “No topic will be off the table” to ensure the U.S. is no longer kept in the dark about important issues as the Biden-Harris Administration did.

“I’m excited to chair this new subcommittee designed to work hand in hand with President Trump, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and the entire DOGE team. We will identify and investigate the waste, corruption, and absolutely useless parts of our federal government,” she said in a statement. “The goal of DOGE is to bring accountability and GUT useless government agencies.”

“The bureaucrats who don’t do their job, fail audits like in the Pentagon, and don’t know where billions of dollars are going will be getting a pink slip," Greene continued. "Chairman Comer and I are focused on delivering the mandate voters sent on Nov. 5th, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Trump has high hopes for DOGE, saying it will become the “Manhattan Project of our time.”