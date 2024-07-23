'Palace Coup': Dem Bigwigs Threatened to Forcibly Remove Biden From Office Unless He Quit

If these reports are true, the final weeks of the Biden White House in campaign mode were something like the final hours of Davy Crockett and his stand at the Alamo. The June 27 debate proved to be the election-killing event we all thought it was from both liberal and conservative sides of the aisle. Donald Trump demolished the president, sparking the rebellion that eventually led to Biden dropping out of the race on July 21.

There was no party, donor, or media support when the walls finally closed on the president during the Republican convention. Once the dam broke, there was no coming back, but other forces were reportedly at play. For one, top Democrats reportedly threatened to remove Biden from office via the 25th Amendment if he didn’t stand aside (via NY Post):

Operatives at the very highest levels of the Democratic Party threatened Joe Biden with forcibly removing him from office unless he stepped down, sources told The Post. The well-orchestrated “palace coup” to stop the faltering president seeking re-election has been in place for weeks, but stubborn Biden fought against it every step of the way, a source close to the Biden family told The Post Monday. The insider also made clear the anger, paranoia and frustration Biden displayed as the party elite circled around him and piled on the pressure. […] “That debate was a set-up to convince Democrats that he couldn’t run for president,” a source close to the Biden family told The Post Monday. As calls for him to bow out mounted, Biden insisted he would continue, but party bigwigs threatened to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution. […] Although Biden immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for president, the source said Democratic delegates will be strongly encouraged to instead back Arizona senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly for president at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

And that’s where I start questioning the source: Mark Kelly 2024? Is everyone hitting Hunter Biden’s crackpipe? Kamala is the clear choice for Democrats, despite the smoke-filled shenanigans occurring with the delegates right now. It wouldn’t shock me if the 25th Amendment was discussed, even shoved in Biden’s face when things got even more dire once polling showed the president collapsing in blue wall states and Virginia. The media rehabilitation tour that started at ABC News didn’t get better, with host George Stephanopoulos admitting that he felt Joe couldn’t serve another four years.

There was a palace coup of sorts, with Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi leading the charge behind the scenes; Pelosi took the gloves off once the GOP convention started. Even at her age, the California liberal remains lethal and possesses political skills Biden could only dream about.

Yet, this Mark Kelly bit seems absurd. I’ve seen that name floated as Kamala Harris’s potential running mate, but for president—no. Stop it. The way Biden exited the race was weird: the tweet of the ‘I quit’ letter, no official White House photo of Biden as he exited, and then silence for days. It’s a historic event; there’s no photo. He’s recovering from COVID, so I get no address; the absence has led to rumors that Biden might be dead. On Monday, he called Kamala HQ in Wilmington, Delaware, and it sounded like death. I’m not saying there was a coup, but the way it was executed was very Belarusian.

The more pressing question is, who’s running the country?