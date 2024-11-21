Wray and Mayorkas Were Set to Testify Today. They Didn't Show Up.
Trump Has a New Attorney General Nominee
Is This Why Gaetz Withdrew His Name From Consideration for Attorney General?
Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Attorney General Nomination
Homan Says They'll 'Absolutely' Use Land Texas Offered for Deportation Operation
VIP
Josh Hawley Alleges This Is Why Mayorkas, Wray Skipped Senate Hearing
MSNBC's Future a 'Big Concern' Among Staffers
AOC's Take on Banning Transgenders From Women's Restrooms Is Something Else
FEMA Director Denies, Denies, Denies
The System Finally Worked for Laken Riley -- Long After Her Entirely Avoidable...
VIP
Gun Ownership Is Growing Among This Group of Americans
We’ve Got an Update on Jussie Smollett…and You’re Not Going to Like It
Here’s How Many FCC Complaints Were Filed After Kamala Harris’ 'SNL' Appearance
By the Numbers: Trump's Extraordinary Gains Among Latinos, From Texas to...California?
Tipsheet

Biden's HHS Sent Kids to Strip Clubs, Where They Were Pimped Out

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 21, 2024 4:15 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

According to documentation obtained by congressional investigators, the Department of Health and Human Services sent unaccompanied minor children to sponsors who listen their address at a strip club in Florida. Once the kids got there, they were pimped out by "family" members. 

Advertisement

When asked about this horrific situation during a hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra had no explanation for the practice and little condemnation for the lack of oversight. 

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could not monitor the location and status of all unaccompanied migrant children (UCs) or initiate removal proceedings as needed. During our ongoing audit to assess ICE’s ability to monitor the location and status of UCs who were released or transferred from the custody of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), we learned ICE transferred more than 448,000 UCs to HHS from fiscal years 2019 to 2023. However, ICE was not able to account for the location of all UCs who were released by HHS and did not appear as scheduled in immigration court," an Inspector General report released in August details. 

Recommended

Trump Has a New Attorney General Nominee Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Prior to the hearing, incoming Border Czar and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan explained at least 300,000 children are missing and vowed to try and find them.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Has a New Attorney General Nominee Matt Vespa
Is This Why Gaetz Withdrew His Name From Consideration for Attorney General? Matt Vespa
Josh Hawley Alleges This Is Why Mayorkas, Wray Skipped Senate Hearing Sarah Arnold
Why Again Do We Still Have a Special Relationship With the Tyrannical UK? Kurt Schlichter
Wray and Mayorkas Were Set to Testify Today. They Didn't Show Up. Katie Pavlich
MSNBC's Future a 'Big Concern' Among Staffers Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Has a New Attorney General Nominee Matt Vespa
Advertisement