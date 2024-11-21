Biden's HHS Sent Kids to Strip Clubs, Where They Were Pimped Out
Trump Has a New Attorney General Nominee

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 21, 2024 6:45 PM
AP Photo/John Raoux

President-elect Donald J. Trump moved quickly to announce a new nominee for attorney general following the withdrawal of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). The Florida Republican was simply a bridge too far for at least four Republican senators, essentially killing the nomination. Mr. Gaetz was engulfed in controversy and withdrew his name earlier today. So, Trump decided to nominate Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, as his replacement: 

I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States. Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives! 

For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!

We'll see how this works out. Ms. Bondi is qualified and doesn't carry the baggage that followed Mr. Gaetz. We need someone willing to take a baseball bat to the Justice Department, smash it up, uproot the anti-Trump clowns who are addicted to lawfare against the incoming president, and clean house. Mr. Gaetz would've done that, but some allegations from the usual suspects on the Hill were too much to stomach. No serious clouds loom over Ms. Bondi.

Let's see how this shakes out. Ms. Bondi was one of Mr. Trump's attorneys during the sham impeachment attempts by Democrats during his first presidency. 

