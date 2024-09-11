Kamala Harris Picked a Particularly Disgraceful Time to Bring up January 6 at the Debate

During Tuesday night's ABC News debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former and potentially future President Donald Trump, Harris went for a line we've heard many times before from Democrats: that January 6 was "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." While this is nothing new, this time such remarks came on the eve of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which killed 2,977 Americans.

Later during the debate, when moderator David Muir brought up January 6, Harris lamented that, "on that day, 140 law enforcement officers were injured. And some died." While Brian Brian Sicknick died on January 7, the medical examiner revealed his death was due to natural causes after two strokes. Neither of the moderators bothered to fact-check Harris, though, as was a theme throughout the night.

Harris' remarks have since become a trending topic over X.

"Donald Trump left us the worst attack on Democracy since the Civil War." -Kamala Harris



Tomorrow is 9/11 pic.twitter.com/XxHhwMj9FK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris’s lies about Jan 6.



She was not there during the protest



She has never acknowledged she was at DNC on Jan 6



She has never mentioned her proximity to the DNC “pipe bomb”



There is NO evidence supporting injuries to 140 officers



Brian Sicknick died on Jan 7 of a… pic.twitter.com/6uRVfSkq0s — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 11, 2024

As we mourn and remember 9/11 today, keep in mind Kamala Harris claimed a bunch of people rioting at the Capitol was WAY worse ... the night before the anniversary of the largest terror attack on American soil.



3000 Americans murdered. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 11, 2024

And again, Harris has brought up January 6 in the context of September 11 and Pearl Harbor before, just as she did during past anniversaries of January 6 as dates that are "not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory."

FLASHBACK: Kamala equates January 6th to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor pic.twitter.com/p24KgqMs9k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

President Joe Biden made alarming remarks of his own on Tuesday afternoon, when he said he was "doing 9/11" as he shared his plans for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Trump, Harris, and Biden all appeared at the 9/11 memorial in New York City to commemorate the fallen.

The widow of one of the fire chiefs killed in the attacks on that day called out Biden and his administration during her remarks, including when it comes to a plea deal with the perpetrators that was revoked due to outcry. She also referred to Biden's comments of his plan to "do 9/11" as "quite a flippant remark."