Biden Admin Revokes 9/11 Plea Deal In Shocking Turn of Events

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 02, 2024 8:43 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Biden Administration made a significant U-turn in the plea deal for the accused 9/11 terrorists on Friday. 

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revoked a proposed plea deal for the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks that triggered nationwide outrage. 

Austin also relieved Brigadier General Susan K Escallier, the Biden official overseeing the case, from her duties. 


Just two days earlier, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi agreed to plead guilty to a slew of charges in exchange for removing the death penalty.

Kamala Harris Made a Telling Slip-Up at Sheila Jackson Lee’s Funeral Rebecca Downs
This means the death penalty is still on the table for the accused terrorists. 

The move ignited fury among the families of the 3,000 murdered in the attacks and lawmakers, as Leah covered. Many ripped the Biden Administration for negotiating with terrorists, calling for “real justice” to be served. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed the administration’s “cowardice,” calling it a disgrace. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said that the Biden Administration has “done the unthinkable.” 

Meanwhile, military veterans called the proposed plea deal “devastating” and a “slap in the face.” 

