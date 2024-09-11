Trump Pays Respects Alongside Biden, Harris at 9/11 Memorial in NYC

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, appeared alongside President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg for a service at the memorial plaza in New York City to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Today, @JDVance and I will be paying our respects to the victims of the 9/11 attacks and their families.



"It was a horrible day." pic.twitter.com/qsjNI6Jrkl — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

President Trump and JD Vance arrive to pay their respects to the fallen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kap8mGZ9x2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Video from the event show Trump and Harris shaking hands and exchanging a few words.

Some in the crowd then began cheering for the 45th president: "We love you!", "Donald!", "We need you!"

New Yorkers beg for Trump back in front of Biden & Harris at the 9/11 ceremony pic.twitter.com/Imt6IUg4Nr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024

The event comes less than a day after Trump and Harris went head-to-head in the first and perhaps only debate, where Harris was blasted for arguing Jan. 6 was the "worst attack on democracy since the Civil War."

"Donald Trump left us the worst attack on Democracy since the Civil War." -Kamala Harris



Tomorrow is 9/11 pic.twitter.com/XxHhwMj9FK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Last night, Harris said that the January 6th protest was worse than 9/11.



On the eve of 9/11.



Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/fMNNtqP6gF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024

Afterward, Biden and Harris head to Pennsylvania for a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the Flight 93 memorial. Trump is also set to travel to Shanksville.