Tipsheet

Trump Pays Respects Alongside Biden, Harris at 9/11 Memorial in NYC

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 11, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, appeared alongside President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg for a service at the memorial plaza in New York City to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. 

Video from the event show Trump and Harris shaking hands and exchanging a few words. 

Some in the crowd then began cheering for the 45th president: "We love you!", "Donald!", "We need you!" 

The event comes less than a day after Trump and Harris went head-to-head in the first and perhaps only debate, where Harris was blasted for arguing Jan. 6 was the "worst attack on democracy since the Civil War." 

Afterward, Biden and Harris head to Pennsylvania for a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the Flight 93 memorial. Trump is also set to travel to Shanksville. 

