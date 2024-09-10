Yikes: Here's What Biden Said About 9/11

Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which killed 2,977 people as a result. President Joe Biden was talking to the press pool outside of the White House on Tuesday about his plans, which includes his plans for the anniversary. As he told reporters, he'll be "doing 9/11."

Biden shared such remarks as he summed up his plans for the next 24 hours, which include "going up to my granddaughter's birthday in New York" as well as "going to watch the debate. That's when he added that "tomorrow I'm doing 9/11."

A clip of Biden's remarks also shows him moving right along from his point about "doing 9/11" to then discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' participation in the Tuesday night debate against former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

"I spoke with the vice president," Biden offered, adding that "she seems calm, cool, and collected" and "I think she's going to do great!" He did note "I'm not going to tell you what advice I gave her."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre can be seen arriving to stand by the president as she awkwardly smiles, perhaps wondering how she'll explain this at the next press briefing. She shared last week that Biden and Harris will visit New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden's remarks became a trending topic over X right away, with some users chiming in to make quips about conspiracy theories that then President George W. Bush was responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

