Witness Has the Best Response to Dem Claiming Republicans Are 'Exploiting' Victims of...
We Need to Fight Kamala With Everything We've Got.
Does Nancy Pelosi's Remarks About Republicans Sound Familiar?
Here's What Left a CNN Host Stunned Regarding Kamala Harris' Record
More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump
Massie Rips Both Parties in Exposing What's Really Happening With Stopgap Spending Plan
As Debate Approaches, Poll Has a Warning for Harris
Play BINGO With Us During the Presidential Debate
Another Country Will Tighten Its Border Policies
Planes Collide on Tarmac in Atlanta
One Photo Shows How Tim Walz's Attempted Mockery of JD Vance Backfired
On Debate Night, Americans Have Over 27,000 Reasons to Fire Kamala Harris
Harris Spokesperson Calls Her Support for Taxpayer-Funded Gender Surgeries for Illegals a...
Rejecting Kamala: Why 2024 Will Be the Year Minority Voters Take a Stand
Tipsheet

Yikes: Here's What Biden Said About 9/11

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 10, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which killed 2,977 people as a result. President Joe Biden was talking to the press pool outside of the White House on Tuesday about his plans, which includes his plans for the anniversary. As he told reporters, he'll be "doing 9/11."

Advertisement

Biden shared such remarks as he summed up his plans for the next 24 hours, which include "going up to my granddaughter's birthday in New York" as well as "going to watch the debate. That's when he added that "tomorrow I'm doing 9/11." 

A clip of Biden's remarks also shows him moving right along from his point about "doing 9/11" to then discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' participation in the Tuesday night debate against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. 

"I spoke with the vice president," Biden offered, adding that "she seems calm, cool, and collected" and "I think she's going to do great!" He did note "I'm not going to tell you what advice I gave her." 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre can be seen arriving to stand by the president as she awkwardly smiles, perhaps wondering how she'll explain this at the next press briefing. She shared last week that Biden and Harris will visit New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 

Recommended

More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Biden's remarks became a trending topic over X right away, with some users chiming in to make quips about conspiracy theories that then President George W. Bush was responsible for the 9/11 attacks. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Witness Has the Best Response to Dem Claiming Republicans Are 'Exploiting' Victims of Illegal Alien Crime Katie Pavlich
BREAKING: Trump's New York Sentencing Date Has Been Moved Katie Pavlich
Trump Lawyers Debunk Entire Case Against Trump in Less Than Seven Minutes Townhall Video
Shocking News Developments: Illegal Immigrants' Ongoing Crime Spree Guy Benson
Here's What Left a CNN Host Stunned Regarding Kamala Harris' Record Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Bad News Hits Kamala on Night of Crucial Debate With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement