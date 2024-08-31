Bill Maher's Take on the Harris-Walz Interview Was Pretty Accurate
MSNBC's Mixed Race Focus Group Brutally Trashes Kamala
Gold Star Mom Had a Perfect Response to the Lib Media's Meltdown Over...
Speaker Mike Johnson Charges Meta Bombshell Admission Proves GOP Was Right
Pelosi Admits What We All Knew About Illegal Immigration
California Just Passed a Bill That Would Give Illegal Aliens the Green Light...
Tim Walz' Latest Attempt to Push Radical Climate Change Agenda
Democrat Sweats When Grilled About Harris' Policies
You Won't Believe What Toronto's First Black Female Police Superintendent Got Caught Doing
Tim Walz' Brother: Gov Is 'Not the Type of Character You Want Making...
Donald Trump Has Made His Decision on Whether He'll Support Florida's Pro-Abortion Amendme...
What the Media Neglect to Mention About the Politician Who Murdered a Journalist
Americans Blissfully Drift Toward Financial Collapse
Socialism Never Works
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Throws a Fit Over Debate Rules

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 31, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Earlier this week, as we covered at the time, former and potentially future President Donald Trump announced that they had reached an agreement on the upcoming September 10 debate with ABC News. For his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the same rules will be in place as the debate Trump did with President Joe Biden did on June 27 with CNN. 

Advertisement

As our sister site of Twitchy covered, ABC News sent a list of rules to the Trump campaign on Tuesday. Those rules include muted microphones for when the other candidate is speaking.

Harris, however, is trying to put out another narrative, as she continues to drag her feet about the debates. 

On Saturday morning, she put out a lengthy post complaining about the rules, in a quoted repost of The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey who noted on Friday that the Harris campaign has still not accepted the rules. They want the microphones to be unmuted.  

Recommended

Bill Maher's Take on the Harris-Walz Interview Was Pretty Accurate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

While trying to make Trump look bad if he interrupts Harris might have something to do with it, Harris' gaslighting post claims otherwise.

"Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won't allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t," her post claimed.

It's worth reminding that it was the Biden-Harris campaign who insisted on the rules in place for the June 27 debate, which Trump agreed to. Even after getting what he wanted, the president still performed so poorly that he was forced to withdraw from the race less than a month later. 

"We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way—with the microphones on the whole time," Harris also claimed.

It's especially laughable that Harris would speak about doing something "in a transparent way," given that she only just recently gave her first interview upon Biden withdrawing from the race and endorsing her as his replacement. Harris couldn't even do a solo interview, as she was joined by her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). It was also taped ahead of time. She's also refused to hold press conferences.

In the few hours it's been up, Harris' post already has approximately 15,000 replies and close to 2,000 quoted reposts, many of them taking issue with her narrative. 

Advertisement

Amy Curtis and Doug P put together some of the best replies, with many noting that it sounds like Harris may be trying to get out of the debate, something Democrats previously accused Trump of. It's worth reminding, however, that the issue for the Trump campaign was that the Democrats did not have an official nominee at the time. 

Advertisement
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher's Take on the Harris-Walz Interview Was Pretty Accurate Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe What Toronto's First Black Female Police Superintendent Got Caught Doing Madeline Leesman
Tim Walz' Brother: Gov Is 'Not the Type of Character You Want Making Decisions About Your Future' Sarah Arnold
Pelosi Admits What We All Knew About Illegal Immigration Sarah Arnold
MSNBC's Mixed Race Focus Group Brutally Trashes Kamala Matt Vespa
Trump-Vance Campaign Rolls Out Brutal New Ad Using This Line From Harris' CNN Interview Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher's Take on the Harris-Walz Interview Was Pretty Accurate Matt Vespa
Advertisement