Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris

As the Harris campaign tries to go about changing the rules for the September 10 debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former and potentially future President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee said on Tuesday afternoon that they have "reached an agreement" for that debate with ABC News. This comes after Trump had raised on Sunday night that he had questions and noted for people to "stay tuned."

The statement was made to Trump's Truth Social account, and also shared to various X accounts affiliated with the campaign, including the Trump War Room. The Trump-Vance campaign also sent out an email about Trump's post.

"I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris," his statement began, using his nickname for the vice president whose policies he has pointed out are communist in nature. "It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," he added, making clear how he still has issues with the network.

When it comes to the burning questions about the rules, Trump got to that part as well, making clear it will be the same as the previous debate from June 27, hosted by CNN. Although President Joe Biden's campaign got all that they asked for, the president performed so badly against Trump that he was forced to withdraw from the race less than a month later.

"The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be 'stand up,' and Candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets,'" Trump explained.

He also noted that they've been "given assurances" when it comes to concerns he had about candidates being given questions beforehand, with a reference to former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile.

"We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a 'fair and equitable' Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)," Trump added.

Yet another burning question involves whether Harris will show up for more debates, including a Fox News debate on September 4, just a little over one week away.

"Harris would not agree to the FoxNews [sic] Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs," Trump added, also concluding with yet another tease about another possible debate. "A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

In a press call from last month, Trump himself noted that he would like to participate in multiple debates against Harris. While the Harris campaign and other Democrats have tried to levy accusations about Trump being the one to back out, his campaign has reminded that Democrats have gone through multiple nominees and at one point in negotiations, Harris wasn't even the official nominee yet. The Trump campaign has also accused the Harris campaign of lying about debates.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump's running mate, has also agreed to debate his Democratic counterpart, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), and has agreed to multiple debates even if Walz does not show up.