Israel Again Destroys Slanderous Claims of 'Apartheid' and 'Genocide'
Where Is the President? Who Is Running the Country?
Well, That's One Letter Zuckerberg Likely Didn't Want to Write
IDF Special Forces Rescue a Hostage From a Place Biden Told Them Not...
CNN's Chief Legal Analyst Offers Two Predictions on the Legal Circus Involving Trump
Letter From Mark Zuckerberg to the House Judiciary Cements That Biden Enacted Censorship...
The Ratification Convention
Axios Claims Harris Flip-Flopped on Border Wall. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded.
Anti-Woke Activist Sees Another Major Win in Effort to 'Bring Sanity Back to...
Gavin Newsom Mocks Kamala Harris’ Path to Becoming the Democratic Nominee
Why Team Harris Is Suddenly Trying to Change the Debate Rules
Pro-Abortion Activists Vandalize Chicago Pro-Life Pregnancy Center After the DNC
A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over an American City
Pick Your Poll: Is Trump Down Big...or Slightly Ahead?
Tipsheet

Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 27, 2024 3:05 PM
AP Photo

As the Harris campaign tries to go about changing the rules for the September 10 debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former and potentially future President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee said on Tuesday afternoon that they have "reached an agreement" for that debate with ABC News. This comes after Trump had raised on Sunday night that he had questions and noted for people to "stay tuned."

Advertisement

The statement was made to Trump's Truth Social account, and also shared to various X accounts affiliated with the campaign, including the Trump War Room. The Trump-Vance campaign also sent out an email about Trump's post. 

"I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris," his statement began, using his nickname for the vice president whose policies he has pointed out are communist in nature. "It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," he added, making clear how he still has issues with the network.

When it comes to the burning questions about the rules, Trump got to that part as well, making clear it will be the same as the previous debate from June 27, hosted by CNN. Although President Joe Biden's campaign got all that they asked for, the president performed so badly against Trump that he was forced to withdraw from the race less than a month later. 

"The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be 'stand up,' and Candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets,'" Trump explained.

Recommended

A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over an American City Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

He also noted that they've been "given assurances" when it comes to concerns he had about candidates being given questions beforehand, with a reference to former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile. 

"We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a 'fair and equitable' Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)," Trump added.

Yet another burning question involves whether Harris will show up for more debates, including a Fox News debate on September 4, just a little over one week away. 

"Harris would not agree to the FoxNews [sic] Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs," Trump added, also concluding with yet another tease about another possible debate. "A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Advertisement

In a press call from last month, Trump himself noted that he would like to participate in multiple debates against Harris. While the Harris campaign and other Democrats have tried to levy accusations about Trump being the one to back out, his campaign has reminded that Democrats have gone through multiple nominees and at one point in negotiations, Harris wasn't even the official nominee yet. The Trump campaign has also accused the Harris campaign of lying about debates. 

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump's running mate, has also agreed to debate his Democratic counterpart, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), and has agreed to multiple debates even if Walz does not show up. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over an American City Madeline Leesman
CNN's Chief Legal Analyst Offers Two Predictions on the Legal Circus Involving Trump Matt Vespa
Bongino Makes a Prediction About the USSS He Prays Doesn't Happen Leah Barkoukis
Axios Claims Harris Flip-Flopped on Border Wall. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded. Leah Barkoukis
Kamala Harris Was Asked About Race Relations If Trump Wins...and the Answer Is a Disaster Matt Vespa
The Harris Campaign Is Desperate to Get Out of That Debate Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over an American City Madeline Leesman
Advertisement