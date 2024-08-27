Here Is the Trump Campaign's Pennsylvania Plan for Mail-in Voting
Kamala Harris Will Finally Give an Interview, but There's a Catch

Rebecca Downs
August 27, 2024
It's been over a month since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement not long after. It's also been close to a week since Harris formally accepted the nomination at the DNC. And yet she has continued to hide from the press, refusing to grant interviews or hold a press conference. On Thursday, however, Harris will finally give an interview with CNN, though her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), will also be with her.

CNN gleefully announced the news over many of their accounts over X, including their CNN Communications account. The post highlighted how it's the "first joint interview since accepting the Democratic nomination," though it's worth reminding it's also the first from Harris since replacing Biden. 

Anchor Dana Bash will conduct the interview, which should make it relatively easy for Harris and Walz considering the softball questions she's asked of Democrats. Bash also co-moderated the June 27 debate for CNN, along with Jake Tapper. Biden performed so disastrously against former and potentially future President Donald Trump that he was forced out of the race less than a month later.

The amount of time it's taken for Harris to grant an issue is not the only issue on people's minds, though. Many have taken to X to question why Harris can't handle doing an interview on her own. 

Among those responding to the news in such a way included the Trump War Room X account. Such a post also highlighted that the interview will be taped, "so her handlers have time to play damage control."

When Harris has spoken in public recently to give unscripted remarks, such as when greeting Americans released from Russian prisons earlier this month, she's made particularly inartful remarks, reminding us why it is her campaign wants the interview to be taped.

The Harris team, including surrogates as well as her former staffers, have supported the Democratic nominee hiding out from the press, even claiming that she doesn't need to give interviews. 

