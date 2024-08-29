Kamala Harris' First Interview As Dem Nominee Went Just As Expected

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for her first interview since becoming the Democratic nominee— and it went as expected.

In a pre-recorded interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris and Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn) touched on her 2025 agenda and topics she has so far avoided. Given that the interview was filmed earlier in the day, it was able to be edited, so it appears Harris gave seamless answers. However, she still couldn’t deliver the answers Americans deserve despite this.

Bash grilled Harris about what she would do on her first day in office if elected, which the vice president struggled to answer.

Kamala Harris was asked a specific question about what she would do on Day 1 if elected as POTUS.



Her answer was so vague that it was essentially worthless. Not a good start.pic.twitter.com/lrwEx3mpjG — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 30, 2024

Harris was also asked about former President Donald Trump, who, last month, called out the vice president for not being black and only identifying as such for political gains.

However, she refused to acknowledge the question.

Speaking about Trump, Harris took the opportunity to blame the 45th president for the problems her administration created, such as the unprecedented southern border crisis.

In response, Trump hit back at Harris after she pinned the problem on him, saying that President Joe Biden and Harris destroyed the border.

Meanwhile, Walz, who has been accused of being Harris’ crutch, was grilled about his military experience in which he lied and skipped out on deployment.

DANA: "You said you carried weapons in war but you have never deployed actually in a war zone."



WALZ: "The one thing I'm never going to do is.. I'll never demean another member's service."



WOW. pic.twitter.com/9vUQnIv29u — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2024

The governor blamed terrible “grammar” for why he lied about carrying “weapons in war.” Walz also said he is “proud” of his service despite being called out for lying.

Habitual liar Tim Walz blames “grammar” for his lie about carrying “weapons in war.”



Does this sound like bad “grammar” to to you?



At this point, Tim is lying about his lies.



When this man tells the truth, it will be a first. pic.twitter.com/ch0klpmbUB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 30, 2024

Harris also patted herself on the back after claiming that she and President Joe Biden brought inflation down despite being higher than when they first entered office.

Kamala said she's "proud" of bringing inflation "down" to a HIGHER level than it was when she took office.



Inflation was 1.4% when President Trump left office — and it hasn't been back to the Fed's target rate since.pic.twitter.com/qp9f3k7GKN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 30, 2024

And finally, Bash asked the question we’ve all been waiting for an answer to: Harris has been vice president for over three years, and in those three years, she has failed to achieve anything for the country. So, the million-dollar question is why should Americans believe her presidency would be any different?

WATCH 🚨 Dana Bash asks Kamala the question we’ve all been wondering:



"So you have been Vice President for three and a half years. The steps that you're talking about now, why haven't you done them already?" pic.twitter.com/yQXWH3O2zy — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 30, 2024

In response, Harris blamed Trump and accused him of not doing several things she said he promised. She also said the U.S. needs to "close the page" on the last ten years, failing to acknowledge that she has been in office and did nothing to "close the gap."