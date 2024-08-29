New Rules for Radicals -- How to Reinvent Kamala Harris
Ari Melber Levels Defamation Accusations at Accurate Quotes, and Media Cemetery Criticisms...
Jack Smith, Democrat-Lawfare Complex Hit Man
NPR Exploits Arlington Cemetery for Politics
Hedge Against Inflation with Gold - Interview with Larry O'Connor
Lots of Tumult and Little Bounce This Election Year
Deus Ex Machina: Biden-Harris Team’s Failed Fantasy in Gaza
Rural 911: A Crisis Waiting to Happen in America's Heartland
Where Does the Story Begin?
Zelensky Promises to 'Finalize' Peace Plan for Biden-Harris Admin Just Before November Ele...
Harris Campaign Confirms VP Reversed Prior Positions on Immigration
Newsom Under Scrutiny As Bill to Give $150,000 Home Loan Bill to Illegal...
Trump Takes Strong Stance on the Future of IVF
Another Company Just Slashed Its DEI Initiatives After Consumers Threatened to Boycott
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris' First Interview As Dem Nominee Went Just As Expected

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 29, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for her first interview since becoming the Democratic nominee— and it went as expected. 

In a pre-recorded interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris and Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn) touched on her 2025 agenda and topics she has so far avoided. Given that the interview was filmed earlier in the day, it was able to be edited, so it appears Harris gave seamless answers. However, she still couldn’t deliver the answers Americans deserve despite this. 

Advertisement

Bash grilled Harris about what she would do on her first day in office if elected, which the vice president struggled to answer. 

Harris was also asked about former President Donald Trump, who, last month, called out the vice president for not being black and only identifying as such for political gains. 

However, she refused to acknowledge the question.

Speaking about Trump, Harris took the opportunity to blame the 45th president for the problems her administration created, such as the unprecedented southern border crisis. 

In response, Trump hit back at Harris after she pinned the problem on him, saying that President Joe Biden and Harris destroyed the border. 

Meanwhile, Walz, who has been accused of being Harris’ crutch, was grilled about his military experience in which he lied and skipped out on deployment. 

Recommended

JD Vance Is Crushing It As Trump's Running Mate Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The governor blamed terrible “grammar” for why he lied about carrying “weapons in war.” Walz also said he is “proud” of his service despite being called out for lying.

Harris also patted herself on the back after claiming that she and President Joe Biden brought inflation down despite being higher than when they first entered office. 

And finally, Bash asked the question we’ve all been waiting for an answer to: Harris has been vice president for over three years, and in those three years, she has failed to achieve anything for the country. So, the million-dollar question is why should Americans believe her presidency would be any different? 

Advertisement

In response, Harris blamed Trump and accused him of not doing several things she said he promised. She also said the U.S. needs to "close the page" on the last ten years, failing to acknowledge that she has been in office and did nothing to "close the gap." 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Is Crushing It As Trump's Running Mate Kurt Schlichter
New Rules for Radicals -- How to Reinvent Kamala Harris Victor Davis Hanson
Remember Biden's Disastrous Gaza Pier? Well... Katie Pavlich
The First Quote From Kamala's CNN Interview Is Here Katie Pavlich
Trump Takes the Lead While Harris Can't Answer a Simple Interview Question Sarah Arnold
Tim Walz Under Fire for Latest Scandal That Bans Christian, Jewish Teachers From Public Schools Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Is Crushing It As Trump's Running Mate Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement