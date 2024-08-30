Did Kamala Harris Even Work at McDonald's?
Tipsheet

Did You Miss These Two Things About Kamala Harris' Disastrous Interview on CNN?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 30, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The interview was a trainwreck. It was also encased in bubble wrap, and the vice president still fell flat on her face. The optics were also terrible, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looking like he was either Kamala Harris’ attorney or a crutch. You can’t leave her alone—that’s what this looked like. Portions of the transcript showed host Dana Bash answering the questions for Harris, along with word salads that provide her camp’s reasoning behind keeping the VP in the bunker. Harris was unrepentant about hiding Joe Biden’s mental health decline. 

The California liberal wants to turn the page on the past decade. Sorry, Kamala, you’re the incumbent. What does that even mean? And why are you treating voters with such contempt—they’re not that stupid. Harris is the vice president of the United States. She’s already in the White House:

Also, not that it’s a shocking development, but CNN spared asking Harris about her plan to tax unrealized gains: 

Last, this was a pre-taped interview. Why does it say that it’s “live?” Also, did she forget her campaign’s talking points last night?

Don’t ‘Grassy Knoll’ that last point too much. There’s plenty here to torch Harris, but you can see why they might bottle her up again for a long time.

