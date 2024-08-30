Did You Miss These Two Things About Kamala Harris' Disastrous Interview on CNN?

The interview was a trainwreck. It was also encased in bubble wrap, and the vice president still fell flat on her face. The optics were also terrible, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looking like he was either Kamala Harris’ attorney or a crutch. You can’t leave her alone—that’s what this looked like. Portions of the transcript showed host Dana Bash answering the questions for Harris, along with word salads that provide her camp’s reasoning behind keeping the VP in the bunker. Harris was unrepentant about hiding Joe Biden’s mental health decline.

Television is mostly about visuals. Whoever set up this visual is terrible at their job. Bad lighting, makeup, hair, color choice, Walz's collar askew, angle making Kamala look small, water cup center shot, off the rack poorly fitting suit... this whole thing just looks bad. pic.twitter.com/6KqlthfuKn — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 30, 2024

CNN’s interviewer couldn’t keep herself from telling Harris how to answer the question while asking the question. And Harris still couldn’t manage to give a coherent answer. https://t.co/8BxzSWqgi5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 29, 2024

The California liberal wants to turn the page on the past decade. Sorry, Kamala, you’re the incumbent. What does that even mean? And why are you treating voters with such contempt—they’re not that stupid. Harris is the vice president of the United States. She’s already in the White House:

Kamala Harris kicked off her first interview with yet another word salad.



CNN's DANA BASH: "What would you do on Day 1 in the White House?"



HARRIS: *rambles without answering the question*



BASH: "So what would you do Day 1?" pic.twitter.com/tSaskWxo7s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

Harris is still trying to gaslight voters into thinking Bidenomics is working and blames Trump's "mismanagement" of the pandemic for Americans' current struggles.



CNN's Dana Bash: "One of your campaign themes is 'We're not going back.' But I wonder what you say to voters who do… pic.twitter.com/ydd1541ops — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

CNN's Dana Bash presses Harris on why she flip-flopped on fracking: pic.twitter.com/jhjQGqIQaQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

CNN's Dana Bash: "As vice president you were tasked with addressing the root causes of migration [...] that affects the Southern border of the U.S. During the Biden-Harris administration there were record numbers of illegal border crossings." Why did you wait until now to act?… pic.twitter.com/XMw00t15nL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

Harris says she has no regrets about lying to voters about Biden’s fitness to serve.



"No, not at all." pic.twitter.com/E7AsyavWau — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

She had no choice but to give this answer, and also it is a damning answer. https://t.co/tl45gFOtJ4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 30, 2024

Kamala: "The climate crisis is real that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time." pic.twitter.com/xjTVwcUfLZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2024

Also, not that it’s a shocking development, but CNN spared asking Harris about her plan to tax unrealized gains:

How did she not get asked about the tax on unrealized gains — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 30, 2024

This post is receiving some criticism because the plan claims to only target people with $100M in wealth, as if they don’t own and rent properties worth less than that, leverage assets, have financial interactions with people who earn less than that. This plan (if it’s even… — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 30, 2024

Last, this was a pre-taped interview. Why does it say that it’s “live?” Also, did she forget her campaign’s talking points last night?

This is not a live interview.

Why is CNN saying it’s live? pic.twitter.com/GTPuTKzbZg — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) August 30, 2024

Anyone else notice that #Kamala is constantly staring down at prewritten notes during this interview?



She can’t even remember her own TALKING POINTS. 😂



Unbelievable! The fact that Fake News #CNN and Dana #Bash are letting her use notes is an ABSOLUTE DISGRACE! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/2Y0MtBOTAP — The Beer Legend (@thebeerlegend) August 30, 2024

Don’t ‘Grassy Knoll’ that last point too much. There’s plenty here to torch Harris, but you can see why they might bottle her up again for a long time.