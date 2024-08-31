MSNBC's Mixed Race Focus Group Brutally Trashes Kamala
Bill Maher's Take on the Harris-Walz Interview Was Pretty Accurate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 31, 2024 2:00 PM
Comedian Bill Maher did not like the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz interview on CNN. It wasn’t a successful outing. The vice president was asked softball questions by CNN’s Dana Bash, who also provided answers to help keep Harris within the guardrails. Ms. Harris also said nothing or cobbled together her world-famous word salads that make normal people cringe.

Harris’ awkwardness and inability to grasp the issues are why her team doesn’t want her to do many interviews. This isn’t a one-off thing—it’s how she is. Maher described Walz’s presence as being akin to a father accompanying their daughter to the car dealership. 

“It looked like when your dad goes with the young woman to buy a car when dad comes along,” Maher said. "She hadn't done an interview in so long, but maybe that's the strategy? They looked like a married couple. They looked like every interracial couple in every commercial," he added.

To make another comparison, how about when a parent is present when their child is being interviewed for a job? It was awful all around. 

Guest John McWhorter added, “They messed it up, because they didn't do the optics right. She looked like she was only two feet tall, and he was up front looking like Frosty the Snowman.”

