Trump Campaign Announces 'Special Guest' for Arizona Rally

The Trump-Vance campaign sent out a media advisory on Thursday night teasing that former and potentially future President Donald Trump will be joined by a "special guest" at his rally at Glendale, Arizona on Friday.

Advertisement

The Trump War Room account also put out a post teasing this mystery person, though it's widely speculated that such a guest will be Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is presently running for president as an Independent.

Hmmmm... starts with an "R" and ends with a "K". pic.twitter.com/LOeEzZNiss — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 22, 2024

Earlier this week, as Katie has been covering, Nicole Shanahan, RFK's running mate, hinted that RFK may be dropping out of the race to "join forces with" Trump. The Kennedy campaign also announced on Wednesday that RFK would be addressing the nation on Friday, leading to even further speculation.

Trump and this guest will also be joined by plenty of other speakers, including:

Charlie Kirk, Founder of Turning Point USA Kari Lake, Republican Nominee for US Senate in Arizona Abe Hamadeh, Republican Nominee for US Congress, Arizona’s 8th Congressional District Justin Heap, Republican Nominee for Maricopa County Recorder Andy Biggs, US Representative for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District Jerry Sheridan, Candidate for Maricopa County Sheriff Eli Crane, US Representative for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District Paul Gosar, US Representative for Arizona’s 9th Congressional District Shelli Boggs, Republican Nominee for Maricopa County School Superintendent Tyler Bowyer, COO of Turning Point Action, Former COO of Turning Point USA Riley Gaines, Former Collegiate Swimmer and Women’s Sports Activist Mark Lamb, Sheriff of Pinal County, AZ

Trump's chances have actually gone up in the betting markets this week, especially when it comes to speculation that RFK will drop out and potentially endorse the Republican nominee. Trump also told CNN that he'd "certainly... be open to" putting RFK in his administration.

As Guy covered earlier on Thursday, RFK dropping out of the race, even with what little support he currently has in the polls, could help Trump. It certainly looks to be a close and competitive race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and thus every vote helps.

"Perhaps things could shift. Maybe it would be a wash. Or maybe Trump could get a little bump from the Kennedy people. Even one point could prove decisive in a very close election," Guy wrote.

As of Thursday night, Polymarket has it at a 96 percent chance that RFK will drop out of the race before November.

No wonder Shanahan has shared that Democrats are running scared over such a possibility that's looking increasingly likely as Friday approaches.