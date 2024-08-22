Dems Are Panicking Over a Potential RFK Jr. Endorsement of Trump
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Announces 'Special Guest' for Arizona Rally

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 22, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Trump-Vance campaign sent out a media advisory on Thursday night teasing that former and potentially future President Donald Trump will be joined by a "special guest" at his rally at Glendale, Arizona on Friday. 

The Trump War Room account also put out a post teasing this mystery person, though it's widely speculated that such a guest will be Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is presently running for president as an Independent. 

Earlier this week, as Katie has been covering, Nicole Shanahan, RFK's running mate, hinted that RFK may be dropping out of the race to "join forces with" Trump. The Kennedy campaign also announced on Wednesday that RFK would be addressing the nation on Friday, leading to even further speculation

Trump and this guest will also be joined by plenty of other speakers, including: 

Charlie Kirk, Founder of Turning Point USA

Kari Lake, Republican Nominee for US Senate in Arizona

Abe Hamadeh, Republican Nominee for US Congress, Arizona’s 8th Congressional District

Justin Heap, Republican Nominee for Maricopa County Recorder

Andy Biggs, US Representative for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District

Jerry Sheridan, Candidate for Maricopa County Sheriff

Eli Crane, US Representative for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District

Paul Gosar, US Representative for Arizona’s 9th Congressional District

Shelli Boggs, Republican Nominee for Maricopa County School Superintendent 

Tyler Bowyer, COO of Turning Point Action, Former COO of Turning Point USA

Riley Gaines, Former Collegiate Swimmer and Women’s Sports Activist

Mark Lamb, Sheriff of Pinal County, AZ

Trump's chances have actually gone up in the betting markets this week, especially when it comes to speculation that RFK will drop out and potentially endorse the Republican nominee. Trump also told CNN that he'd "certainly... be open to" putting RFK in his administration. 

As Guy covered earlier on Thursday, RFK dropping out of the race, even with what little support he currently has in the polls, could help Trump. It certainly looks to be a close and competitive race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and thus every vote helps.

"Perhaps things could shift.  Maybe it would be a wash.  Or maybe Trump could get a little bump from the Kennedy people.  Even one point could prove decisive in a very close election," Guy wrote. 

As of Thursday night, Polymarket has it at a 96 percent chance that RFK will drop out of the race before November. 

No wonder Shanahan has shared that Democrats are running scared over such a possibility that's looking increasingly likely as Friday approaches. 

