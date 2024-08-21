Is This the Issue Unifying the RFK Jr. and Trump Campaigns?

News broke Wednesday afternoon that third party presidential candidate RFK Jr. is set to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House on Friday. While it's still under consideration, he's likely to endorse former President Trump.

So the question now is, why? And what issues do Trump and RFK Jr. agree on?

According to Kennedy's vice presidential candidate, Nicole Shanahan, efforts by Democrats to handicap their campaign with lawsuits is a driving factor behind unifying with Trump -- who has also seen an onslaught of lawfare against himself personally and his campaign.

Trump has had 6 court battles to fight during this election, while we have 9 and counting across the country. By bringing these suits against political opponents, the Democrats bankrupt the underpinnings of democracy. What the Democrats consider common course to win elections is… pic.twitter.com/VrGWO9MH7k — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 21, 2024

Further, the campaigns appear to be unified against a Harris administration. Shanahan has expressed opposition to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming President Harris and is sounding the alarm about her dangerous economic proposals.