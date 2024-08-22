Dems Are Panicking Over a Potential RFK Jr. Endorsement of Trump

The news that third party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may endorse former President Donald Trump Friday -- when he plans to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House -- is not going over well in Democratic circles.

According to Kennedy's vice presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan, Democrats are panicking over the potential move.

"My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails. Unlike Ro, I wouldn’t dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: they’re terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump. When I point out what the Democratic Party and their super PACs have done to sabotage our campaign, their response is always, “but Trump is worse.” Here’s an idea: stop suing us. Let us debate. Quit rigging the media and the polls. It’s a simple formula, people—get with it," Shanahan posted on X Thursday.

My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails. Unlike Ro, I wouldn’t dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: they’re terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump. When I point out… — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 22, 2024

During an interview with Fox News, Shanahan explained the reason the campaign is considering an endorsement of Trump. Both have been targets of Democratic lawfare, an ironically undemocratic tactic to keep political rivals off of ballots and out of races.

Trump has had 6 court battles to fight during this election, while we have 9 and counting across the country. By bringing these suits against political opponents, the Democrats bankrupt the underpinnings of democracy. What the Democrats consider common course to win elections is… pic.twitter.com/VrGWO9MH7k — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 21, 2024

My father and my uncle were members of a Democratic Party that was at the forefront of making sure that every American could vote for the candidate they wanted to.



Today’s Democratic Party is doing the opposite. pic.twitter.com/6K3XZ7bXsj — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 21, 2024

Trump told Fox and Friends Thursday morning he would be "honored" to have the endorsement.

"I’ve known him for a long time. He’s, as you know, he’s a little different kind of a guy. Very smart guy. Very good person,” Trump said. “If he endorsed me, I would be honored by it. I would be very honored by it...He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person."