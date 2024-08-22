Supreme Court Strikes a Blow to Illegal Aliens Registering to Vote
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala
CNN Commentator Had a Brutal Observation About Bill Clinton's Convention Speech
Biden-Harris Energy Official Wants Queer Nukes
Ford States the Obvious as Company Shifts EV Strategy
Democrats Yet Again Fact-Checked by CNN for Falsely Tying Trump to Project 2025
Here's What the Trump Campaign Called the 'Most Absurd Lie Yet From the...
Transgender People in This State Will Not Be Allowed to Change Their Sex...
BREAKING: Manhunt Underway for Potential Trump Assassin in Arizona
Trump: Kathy Hochul Was the ‘Nastiest’ Speaker at the DNC
Biden-Harris Administration Tries to Buy More Votes With This Latest Move on Student...
How Would RFK Dropping Out and Endorsing Trump Impact the Race?
Walz Tells Voters to Mind Their 'Own Damn Business,' but That's Not What...
Trump on Potential RFK Jr. Endorsement: 'If He Endorsed Me, I Would...'
Tipsheet

Dems Are Panicking Over a Potential RFK Jr. Endorsement of Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 22, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

The news that third party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may endorse former President Donald Trump Friday -- when he plans to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House -- is not going over well in Democratic circles. 

Advertisement

According to Kennedy's vice presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan, Democrats are panicking over the potential move. 

"My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails. Unlike Ro, I wouldn’t dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: they’re terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump. When I point out what the Democratic Party and their super PACs have done to sabotage our campaign, their response is always, “but Trump is worse.” Here’s an idea: stop suing us. Let us debate. Quit rigging the media and the polls. It’s a simple formula, people—get with it," Shanahan posted on X Thursday. 

During an interview with Fox News, Shanahan explained the reason the campaign is considering an endorsement of Trump. Both have been targets of Democratic lawfare, an ironically undemocratic tactic to keep political rivals off of ballots and out of races. 

Recommended

Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Trump told Fox and Friends Thursday morning he would be "honored" to have the endorsement. 

"I’ve known him for a long time. He’s, as you know, he’s a little different kind of a guy. Very smart guy. Very good person,” Trump said. “If he endorsed me, I would be honored by it. I would be very honored by it...He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person." 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech Katie Pavlich
Here's What the Trump Campaign Called the 'Most Absurd Lie Yet From the DNC Stage' Rebecca Downs
BREAKING: Manhunt Underway for Potential Trump Assassin in Arizona Madeline Leesman
CNN Commentator Had a Brutal Observation About Bill Clinton's Convention Speech Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Strikes a Blow to Illegal Aliens Registering to Vote Katie Pavlich
I’m Getting Worried About Kamala Jonathan Garthwaite

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech Katie Pavlich
Advertisement