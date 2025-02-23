The FBI's Response to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. Expect Most Intel Agencies...
Trump Names Dan Bongino as Deputy Director of the FBI

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The makeover at the Federal Bureau of Investigation got even better tonight. It was already underway big league with the confirmation of Kash Patel as its new director. Now, he has a top deputy to ensure the ship stays on course. President Donald Trump named Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI:

Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel. Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan! 

“Another aspect of the life of Dan Bongino that I think is very important. He has a great wife, Paula, and two wonderful daughters who truly love their dad,” added Trump on Truth Social. “What an incredible job Dan will do!”

There have been serious upgrades at the J. Edgar Hoover Building. 

