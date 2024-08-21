BREAKING: Has RFK Jr. Made a Decision About Endorsing Trump?

Third party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will reportedly drop out of the 2024 race for the White House and potentially endorse former President Donald Trump.

"Robert Kennedy Jr. is planning to drop out of the presidential race by the end of this week," ABC News reported Wednesday afternoon. "Sources say Kennedy is leaning toward endorsing former President Donald Trump, though the sources cautioned the decision is not yet finalized and could still change, with one source adding Kennedy's hope is in part to finalize things quickly in order to try to blunt momentum from the DNC."

Kennedy went on at length trashing Harris as someone

"without a single policy that anybody thinks isn't ridiculous." — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 21, 2024

The news comes after Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, expressed concern they were enabling the chances of a Kamala Harris-Tim Walz presidency if they were to stay in the race.

"There's two options that we're looking at and, one is, staying in, forming that new party and we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump. We draw more votes from Trump," Shanahan said during a podcast interview Tuesday. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and we walk away from that an explain to our base why we're making this decision."

BREAKING: RFK Jr. campaign 'looking at joining forces’ with Trump, says his running mate Nicole Shanahan



pic.twitter.com/MKmngnhov8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 20, 2024

Trump is holding a campaign rally in Arizona Friday, the same place and day where Kennedy is expected to give details about the future of his campaign. If Kennedy were to endorse Trump, it could help seal the deal in a number of key states.