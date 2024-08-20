JD Vance Has a Theory About Why the DNC is in Chicago
Tipsheet

Is Trump About to Land a Mega Endorsement?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 20, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

As the days until the November 5 presidential election continue to tick down, with Labor Day weekend just around the corner, the third party Kennedy campaign is considering their options. 

According to Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vice presidential running mate, the campaign is weighing whether to stay in the race or get out and endorse Trump. She expressed concern about taking votes away from Trump, which could lead to a Kamala Harris presidency. 

"There's two options that we're looking at and, one is, staying in, forming that new party and we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump. We draw more votes from Trump," Shanahan said during a podcast interview Tuesday. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and we walk away from that an explain to our base why we're making this decision." 

In swing state Pennsylvania, a must win for Trump to take back the White House, Kennedy takes away four percent of the vote. 

In Arizona, it's nearly six percent.

In Virginia, Trump could win the state if RFK Jr.'s supporters made a play for the Republican ticket.

